Muslim Imams and Traditionalists Give Their Lives To Christ In Abuja (Photos)

Look unto me, and be ye saved, all the ends of the earth: for I am God, and there is none else.”—Isaiah 45:22.

For for there is none other name under heaven given among men, whereby we must be saved. Acts 4:12

The great harvest is on and God is saving the nations for his own name sake. From Iran to China great revivals, from Bangladesh to Tibet to the remotest villages in India, people are getting saved. Men and women, uniform and non uniform men, the times are here, behold, now is the accepted time; behold, now is the day of salvation (2 Corinthians 6:2).

“The harvest truly is plentiful, but the laborers are few. Therefore pray the Lord of the harvest to send out laborers into His harvest,” (Matthew 9:37).

The Underground Revival That Might Take Down Islam In The Middle East

All the earth will be saved, for this is the Father’s will 2 Timothy 2:4.

African countries are not exempted from this great revival. From Uganda to Algeria, From Egypt to South Africa, the work is on.

Here we present another brisk view of God’s saving work in Nigeria Muslim populace, from Maiduguri to Kogi, from Abuja to Gbogan. Jesus saves! Jesus saves!.

Many Imams and great traditionalists gave their lives to Christ in Abuja at an event organised by Rev. Tom. The event was held at Old Parade Ground Abuja. They confessed and believe that Jesus is the son of God and the only way we can be saved.

Nabila Sanda Galadima (Daughter Of The Galadima Of Biu) Converts To Christianity

Recall that Believers Portal reported recently, the story of Thousands Of Muslims who gave Their Lives To Jesus Christ In Kogi State during an evangelical rally. Also, Miss Nabila Umar Sanda Galadima, Daughter Of The Galadima Of Biu, a top traditional leader in Borno State who had an encountered with Jesus Christ while she was a The 200-level student at Bingham University, Karu, Nasarawa State, which led to her conversion to the Christian faith.

This massive conversions of Muslims to Jesus Christ is happening even as Christian persecution increases in the northern part of Nigeria.

Lifelong, Famous Atheist Bill Hayden Receives Jesus At 85

Famous Actor Brad Pitt Turns From Atheism To Cling To Jesus

Woman Breaks 79-Year-Old Man’s Head With High Heel Shoe For Preaching Inside Train(Video)

Keep praying for the work as the key challenge is men, men that God will use. Men that God uses.

See More Photos Of Muslim Imams and Traditionalists Giving Their Lives To Jesus Christ In Abuja.

Gospel Music Legend Sinach ministering to the converts

Thousands Of Muslims Give Their Lives To Christ In Kogi State (Photos)

Muslim Woman Stops Tsunami Calling On The Name Of Jesus (Video)

Gospel Music Legend Sinach ministering to the converts

“Jesus Appeared To Me & Said He Will Save Me” – Kogi Muslim Woman

A Group Of Lions Save Christians From Execution By Islamic Militants

Muslims Turning To Christ In Great Numbers Through Dreams And Visions

Christian Soccer Player Refuses To Wear Gay Pride Jersey, Withdraws From National Team

Jesus Knocked on My Door – Nigerian Muslim Imam (Video)

Nigerian Muslim Lawyer Binta Encounters Jesus In An Open Vision

First Muslim Miss USA Winner Converts to Christianity

Poland Declares: “Jesus Christ Is Our King, Muslims Should Leave Us”

How Young People Are Leading Massive & Explosive Revival In China Daily – Video