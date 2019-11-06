Video: Woman Breaks 79-Year-Old Man’s Head With High Heel Shoe For Preaching Inside Train

A 79-year-old man preaching from the Bible on a subway was left beaten and bloodied by a an angry woman who attacked him with a high heel shoe for preaching the word of God.

The violent attack was captured on video by riders on board a southbound 2-train nearing Times Square on Oct. 24.

The unidentified woman walked up and confronted the elderly rider, began to scream and curse at the man, and then took her spiked stiletto heel and assaulted the 79-year-old, eye witnesses said.

The attack was so brutal it left the man with a gash in his head that took 30 stitches to close the wound. The 79-year-old man was left a bloody mess as fellow riders sat and watched the attack.

“He didn’t say anything to hurt anyone, he wasn’t even loud, you could barely hear him talk but this is what he got in return,” said Instagram user @f.u.n.m.i.k.e, who recorded the vicious assault and injuries suffered by the 79-year-old.

The woman who was identified by witnesses as a transgender woman (man), fled the subway after bloodying her victim and police are still looking for the attacker.

The injured rider was taken to NYU Hospital for treatment and later released.

