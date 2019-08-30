Thousands Of Muslims Give Their Lives To Christ In Kogi State (Photos)

As Christian persecution increases in the northern part of Nigeria, massive conversions of Muslims to Christianity are taking place too. The pictures below was taken during an evangelical rally in Kogi State where over two thousand people from the Muslim faith surrendered their lives to Jesus Christ.

Continue to pray for the Church in Nigeria and as many as are yet to come to the Christian faith. Nigerian shall be save.

“So mightily grew the word of God and prevailed”(Acts 19:20 ).

