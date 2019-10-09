Nabila Sanda Galadima (Daughter Of The Galadima Of Biu) Converts To Christianity

The amazing Conversion testimony, trial and persecution Of Nabila Sanda Galadima (Daughter Of The Galadima Of Biu) who converted To Christianity.

Miss Nabila Umar Sanda Galadima, Daughter Of The Galadima Of Biu, a top traditional leader in Borno State encountered Christ while she was a The 200-level student at Bingham University, Karu, Nasarawa State.

Simput and Nabila met four years ago on a flight from Dubai to Nigeria when they reportedly struck up a conversation. Nabila was from a Muslim home while Simput had a strong Christian background.

It was gathered that Nabila confided in Simput that she wanted to convert to Christianity but Simput cautioned her against such, saying her action might not be welcomed by her parents.

Many abuses rolled and threats to the 20-year-old. She was called a harlot, an infidel, she was said to have been forcefully converted from Islam to Christianity and brain washed. But she addressed all that in the video below.

Simput said he was confused when the 19-year-old Nabila burst into his residence. He later took her to one Evangelist Jerry Datim, who he believed was in a better position to handle the delicate matter, which could snowball into a religious crisis.

It was also gathered that both families have even developed some relationship. Mrs. Lydia Dafup said she had been speaking with Nabila on phone while the family of Alhaji Umar was also in touch with Simput.

But trouble started on Sunday, January 7, 2018, when Nabila suddenly came to Simput’s residence in Jos, after she informed her parents of her intention to convert to Christianity. When the parents were openly opposed to such moves, the lady reportedly fled to Simput in Jos.

Evangelist Datim, it was learnt, sat Nabila down and interrogated her on why she wanted to abandon Islam for Christianity. She was said to have insisted on becoming a Christian and face the consequences.

Datim hurriedly contacted the leadership of Jama’atu Nasiru Islam (JNI), Plateau State, because of the understanding between the group and the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) whenever issues of conversion arise from both faiths.

The leadership of the JNI, thereafter, obtained the phone numbers of Nabila’s father and mother. When the father was contacted, he reportedly said he was travelling but would direct his relations from Biu to come to Jos to address the issue.

But the following Monday, men believed to be from the Department of State Services (DSS) stormed Simput’s residence at about 10:45am and forcefully abducted him to an unknown location. His mother, Mrs. Lydia Dafup, said her pleas that her son should be left alone were ignored.

The story was earier reported here, Nigeria DSS Arrest Man For Converting Muslim Girl To Christianity

Nabila in April 2018 released some videos on Facebook (https://web.facebook.com/nabila.galadima) explaining her ordeal and how terrible she was treated for no crime committed except for converting to Christianity.

On 1st September 2018, she showed on her Facebook page evidence of DSS attempting to unlawfully arrest her – after many unsuccessful tracking of her location by hacking her Facebook account. She also shared some dead threats issued on her. Her life and that of Simput has been in danger, and they for more than a year now have been running for their lives.

Nabila had escaped the trite strategy of her pursuers by going abroad for furthering of education. Whiles in school, the institution requested for her WASSCE original certificate which demanded she comes back to Nigeria for it. In the face of danger and fear for harm, she contacted a Reverend, John Ekunnusi to accompany her (for security reasons) to Jos for her WASSCE Cert. He couldn’t but asked his younger brother (Jamiu Ekunnusi) to help. Unfortunately, Jamiu had been seeking such a chance to whisk/snatch her away to her family for re-Islamization. He was Contracted by her Parents to get her. He cunningly used this opportunity to execute his heartless, brutal assignment.

He tried raping her, but he couldn’t succeed, he then hurriedly handed her to Police & The National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) around MazaMaza Park, Lagos. Since March 2019 .

In a democratic country like Nigeria freedom of religion is constitutional.

Nigeria, where Boko Haram operates, and the Central African Republic ranked second and third for violence against Christians worldwide. The US Commission on International Religious Freedom has recommended that the State Department add Pakistan, Nigeria, and the Central African Republic to its list of “countries of particular concern.” (So far, they have not been added.)

(After Pakistan, Christians in Nigeria and the Central African Republic experienced the most violence last year.)

Nigeria is ranked 12th on Open Doors’ 2019 World Watch List of countries where Christians suffer the most persecution.

Despite all this, the church of Christ in Nigeria is growing so rapidly and forcefully advancing.

Jesus said, “I am the way and the truth and the life. No one comes to the Father except through me. John 14:6

“…… I will build My church; and the gates of Hades will not overpower it. Matthew 16:18

Pray for Nabila, Shehu, Tijjani and others who have come out openly to receive the life Which is in Christ Jesus, being set free free and freer forever.

Read Nabila’s statement Below

“I was the Muslim lady that got converted to Christianity, which became a thing of controversy in Jos that has led to the DSS arresting and molesting many people.

“I want to begin by thanking the Christian community for standing strong by me, especially defending me in the media and praying for me and my discipler, Simput Dafup, who was severely tortured for my sake.

“I just want to state some facts: I am above 18 years of age, a university student, and I have travelled to a couple of countries in different continents.

“I have asked so many questions about Islam and Christianity. I have had an encounter with Jesus Christ, before I met Simput, where Christ told me that He is the way, the truth, and the life, and that no-one can come to the Father except by Him.

“I am stating here that no-one forced me into Christianity. It is my choice after discovering the truth. Simput only helped in answering some of my questions by sharing the Gospel with me.

“We are now on the run for the sake of Christ; please pray for us.

“I still love my parents, and I know they love me too. I can’t blame them about their actions, it’s only that the truth has not been revealed to them, hence their actions.”