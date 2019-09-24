Arab Muslim Woman Prominent For Defending Islam Accepts Jesus Christ As Lord And Saviour (Video)

By
Bp-News-1
-
0
Arab Muslim Woman Prominent For Defending Islam Accepts Jesus Christ As Lord And Saviou
Arab Muslim Woman Prominent For Defending Islam Accepts Jesus Christ As Lord And Saviou

“I was born into a family of five brothers and four sisters. It was my duty to protect Islam, and if any christian talks to me, I was the leader to protect Islam and to really prove them wrong. This was all that I wanted, to protect Islam, I didn’t want anything else”.

Watch the Beautiful Testimony of this Arab Sunni Muslim who lived all her lives defending Islam, but an encounter with the Lord Jesus Christ brought a new life. Glory to God.

Iranian Christian Convert Leads Over 1,500 Muslims to Christ

Thousands Of Muslims Give Their Lives To Christ In Kogi State (Photos)

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here