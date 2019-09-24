Arab Muslim Woman Prominent For Defending Islam Accepts Jesus Christ As Lord And Saviour (Video)

“I was born into a family of five brothers and four sisters. It was my duty to protect Islam, and if any christian talks to me, I was the leader to protect Islam and to really prove them wrong. This was all that I wanted, to protect Islam, I didn’t want anything else”.

Watch the Beautiful Testimony of this Arab Sunni Muslim who lived all her lives defending Islam, but an encounter with the Lord Jesus Christ brought a new life. Glory to God.

