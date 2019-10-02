Muslim Woman Stop Tsunami Calling On The Name Of Jesus (Video)

Hayati a tsunami survivor from Indonesia, left Sunni Islam and converted to Christianity, after the miracle that the Lord Jesus Christ did to her and to her friends and family , for more to know please watch the video.

This woman is now a former Muslim because when she called on the name of the Lord Jesus Christ, she was saved along with those villagers around her from a recent Tsunami Disaster which hit Indonesia.

The fact that militant Muslims are enraged and desire to kill former Muslims who testify of the Power of Christ today, is evidence that Islam promotes the same hatred for God and Jesus that drove people to crucify Jesus Christ on a Roman cross.

But those God-haters could do nothing to stop His Resurrection yesterday nor can they stop the message of the life-changing power of God today, which alone can take a person who was once spiritually dead before Gods eyes to being made alive through faith in Jesus Christ. (Ephesians 2:1) It is the same hatred that drives Atheists and others who serve “the god of self” to reject and dismiss the good news of Jesus, because God is Holy and holds people accountable for how they live. (Romans 1:16-32)