For Brad Pitt, religion hasn’t always been a priority. In fact, the actor admits to calling himself an atheist at one time. But after facing some pretty tough times, from addiction to a painful divorce from Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt’s faith appears to be evolving. Now, he says he clings to religion.

Brad Pitt’s net worth is estimated to be around $300 million dollars. He’s been considered an A-Lister and one of the most attractive men in Hollywood for, well, what feels like forever. Awards and accolades have poured in for his film and TV work. He even works as a Producer under his own production company.

Lifelong, Famous Atheist Bill Hayden Receives Jesus At 85

Just a Few Popular Brad Pitt Movies

Thelma & Louise (1991)

A River Runs Through It (1992)

Legends Of The Fall (1994)

Meet Joe Black (1998)

Fight Club (1999)

Ocean’s 11 (2001)

Troy (2004)

Mr. & Mrs. Smith (2005)

The Curious Case of Benjamin Button (2008)

Moneyball (2011)

Fury (2014)

The Big Short (2015)

(Visit the Brad Pitt iMDb page for a more complete list of work)

The long list of accomplishments and Brad Pitt’s net worth of $300 million sounds impressive by the world’s standards. But as the Hollywood heartthrob is coming to realize, money and fame have nothing to do with true worth.

First Muslim Miss USA Winner Converts to Christianity

The havoc in Brad Pitt’s personal life forced him to this realization.

A Hard Look During Hard Times

Despite all of his success, alcoholism and other self-destructive patterns got in the way of what really matters. Religion, family, self-care — Brad Pitt pushed all of it aside while caught up in the many distractions the world has to offer.

And it wasn’t until the painful divorced between Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie that he realized he wasn’t valuing the true blessings in his life, like his children.

“I gotta be more — I gotta be more for them,” Brad said during the divorce. “I have to show them. And I haven’t been great at it.”

Brad Pitt’s success afforded him several big, beautiful houses. Yet, he recalls spending weeks sleeping on the floor at a friend’s house after his divorce from Angelina Jolie because it was simply “too sad” to stay in the family’s home all alone.

Recommended: Kanye West’s Born Again Testimony

Weathering these storms has forced Brad to take a hard look at himself and his choices. And now, it seems like the struggles may be softening his heart toward religion and faith!

Watch Brad Pitt hang out with Kanye West at latest Sunday Service.

Brad Pitt Atheism

The 55-year-old actor said: “I grew up with Christianity. Always questioned it, but it worked at times. And then when I got on my own, I completely left it and I called myself agnostic.

Kanye West Drops New Album Titled ‘Jesus Is King’

“Tried a few spiritual things but didn’t feel right. Then I called myself an atheist for a while, just kind of being rebellious. I wasn’t really. But I kinda labelled myself that for a while. It felt punk rock enough.

“And then I found myself coming back around to just belief in- I hate to use the word spirituality, but just a belief in that we’re all connected.”

In 2017, Pitt revealed details about his Christian upbringing to GQ.

He explained that he grew up in a family that attended a Baptist church and described it as the “cleaner, stricter, by-the-book Christianity”.

He then said when he was in high school his parents joined a “more charismatic movement which got into speaking in tongues and raising your hands”.

Brad Pitt Clings To Religion

After going through so much turmoil and self-reflection, Brad’s heart is turning back to true faith.

I’m Now A Born-again Christian – Kanye West Told Nicki Minaj

“Oh, man, I’ve gone through everything. Like, I cling to religion,” Brad Pitt said. “Then I found myself coming back around to just belief in-I hate to use the word spirituality, but just a belief in that we’re all connected.”

Brad Pitt Believes Speaking In Tongues Works

While he gave a negative approach to his parent’s faith, Pitt gave some sort validation to speaking in tongues saying: “I know they believe it. I know they’re releasing something. God, we’re complicated.”

It is our Ernest prayer that he finds the true rest which indeed is in Christ.

Justin Bieber: I Am Not Ashamed of My Savior Jesus Christ