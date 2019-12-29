All 2020 Prophecies For Nigeria, Ghana, USA, South Africa and the World
A Word of Caution.
- 1 John 4:1; Do not believe every spirit, but test the spirits to see whether they are from God, because many false prophets have gone out into the world.
- 1 Thessalonians 5:21; Prove all things; hold fast that which is good.
- Finally, remember, The testimony/revelation of JESUS is the essence (substance/basis) of all TRUE prophecies, Revelation 19:10, Not the testimony of man, Not the testimony of this and that.
- Follow The Links Below To Read 2020 Prophecies for Nigeria, Ghana, Africa and Beyond by Men Of God across the different Countries.
►► Prophet Joshua Iginla 2020 Prophecy
►►Kenneth Copeland 2020 Prophecy
►►Apostle Johnson Suleman 2020 Prophecy
►►Bishop David Oyedepo 2020 Prophecy
►►Pastor E.A. Adeboye (RCCG) 2020 Prophecy
►►Pastor (Dr.) Paul Enenche 2020 Prophecy
►►2020 Prophecy By Mel Bond
►► Prophet T.B. Joshua 2020 Prophecy
►►Pastor Chris Oyakhilome 2020 Prophecy
►►Primate Babatunde Elijah Ayodele 2020 Prophecy
►►2020 Prophecy for America – Dutch Sheet
►►Bishop Okwudili Eze 2020 Prophecy
►►Apostle Dr. Ogochukwu T. Amaukwu 2020 Prophecy
►►Prophet Omotosho Joseph 2020 Prophecy
►►2020 Prophecy By Apostle Arome Osayi
►►Buhari Will Win, Jail Obasanjo, Others – Prophet Ekong Ituen 2020 Prophecy
►►Expect Unimaginable Hardship In 2020 – Fr Mbaka 2020 Prophecy
►►Pastor Jerry Eze, Streams Of Joy 2020 Prophecy
►►2020 Prophecy By Prophet King Kweku Williams (aka Prophet Solomon)
►►Ghanaian Prophet Emmanuel Badu Kobi 2020 Prophecy
►►Ghanaian Prophet Kwadwo Bempah 2020 Prophecy
►►Rev. Owusu Bempah 2020 Prophecy
►►Pastor Dr. D.K Olukoya (MFM) 2020 Prophecy
►►2020 Prophecies By CAN President
►►Prophet Anene Nwachukwu 2020 Prophecy
►►Rev. Ladi Thompson 2020 Prophecy
►►Prophet Wale Olagunju 2020 Prophecy
►►Rev Gabriel Israel 2020 Prophecy
►►Prophet Samuel Olaluwoye 2020 Prophecy
►►Pastor Tunde Bakare 2020 Prophecy
►►Pastor Toye Ebijomore 2020 Prophecy
►►Prophet Samuel Akinbodunse 2020 Prophecy