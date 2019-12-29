All 2020 Prophecies For Nigeria, Ghana, USA, South Africa and the World

By
Eg1s0Zh1
-
0

All 2020 Prophecies For Nigeria, Ghana, USA, South Africa and the World

A Word of Caution.

  • 1 John 4:1; Do not believe every spirit, but test the spirits to see whether they are from God, because many false prophets have gone out into the world.
  • 1 Thessalonians 5:21; Prove all things; hold fast that which is good.
  • Finally, remember, The testimony/revelation of JESUS is the essence (substance/basis) of all TRUE prophecies, Revelation 19:10, Not the testimony of man, Not the testimony of this and that.
  • Follow The Links Below To Read 2020 Prophecies for Nigeria, Ghana, Africa and Beyond by Men Of God across the different Countries.

►► Prophet Joshua Iginla 2020 Prophecy

►►Kenneth Copeland 2020 Prophecy

►►Apostle Johnson Suleman 2020 Prophecy

►►Bishop David Oyedepo 2020 Prophecy

►►Pastor E.A. Adeboye (RCCG) 2020 Prophecy

►►Pastor (Dr.) Paul Enenche 2020 Prophecy

►►2020 Prophecy By Mel Bond

►► Prophet T.B. Joshua 2020 Prophecy

►►Pastor Chris Oyakhilome 2020 Prophecy

Recommended: 2020 Theme (Year Of) For All Churches In Nigeria

►►Primate Babatunde Elijah Ayodele 2020 Prophecy

►►2020 Prophecy for America – Dutch Sheet

►►Bishop Okwudili Eze 2020 Prophecy

►►Apostle Dr. Ogochukwu T. Amaukwu 2020 Prophecy

►►Prophet Omotosho Joseph 2020 Prophecy

►►2020 Prophecy By Apostle Arome Osayi

►►Buhari Will Win, Jail Obasanjo, Others – Prophet Ekong Ituen 2020 Prophecy

►►Expect Unimaginable Hardship In 2020 – Fr Mbaka 2020 Prophecy

►►Pastor Jerry Eze, Streams Of Joy 2020 Prophecy

►►2020 Prophecy By Prophet King Kweku Williams (aka Prophet Solomon)

►►Ghanaian Prophet Emmanuel Badu Kobi 2020 Prophecy

►►Ghanaian Prophet Kwadwo Bempah 2020 Prophecy

►►Rev. Owusu Bempah 2020 Prophecy

►►Pastor Dr. D.K Olukoya (MFM) 2020 Prophecy

►►2020 Prophecies By CAN President

►►Prophet Anene Nwachukwu 2020 Prophecy

►►Rev. Ladi Thompson 2020 Prophecy

►►Prophet Wale Olagunju 2020 Prophecy

►►Rev Gabriel Israel 2020 Prophecy

►►Prophet Samuel Olaluwoye 2020 Prophecy

►►Pastor Tunde Bakare 2020 Prophecy

►►Pastor Toye Ebijomore 2020 Prophecy

►►Prophet Samuel Akinbodunse 2020 Prophecy

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here