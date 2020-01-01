2020 Prophecies By Mel Bond

Mel Bond 2020 Prophecies

Mel Bond is a Christian Minister, who desires to touch the world with God’s Unconditional Love.

In his 2020 prophecies, he decleared,

Thus says the Spirrit of God, the year 2020 is going to be like one that has never been before. In 2020, My people are going to get closer and closer than ever, to my Son, Jesus Christ.

The year 2020 shall be a year of perfection, Mel Bond added.

Watch Mel Bond’s 2020 Prophecies Below

