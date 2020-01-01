2020 Prophecies By Minister Folake Praise

THEME: 2020 – AN UNCOMMON DIVINE VISITATION AND PROPHETIC YEAR
A year of total concentration on the things of God.
A year of slavery for those who are not in Christ.
A year the heavens will dethrone kings and set slaves in position.
A year a star will spring forth.
A year of transformation for the people of God.
A year of burning fire.
A year of full dedication to God.
A year of King Jehoash…when the young shall take the throne.
A year of lots of fire.
Recommended: All 2020 Prophecies For Nigeria, Ghana, USA, South Africa and the World
A year of discerning of spirits.
A year of synchronisation with the heavens.
A year to hold God by His word.
A year a Great father of faith will be called home.
A year of Psalm 24:1-10.
A year to choose the way of the Lord.
The way of the Lord, is the way through 2020
A year to serve the Lord in spirit and in truth.
A year of serious prayers and fasting – ( Fast 1st – 7th January, 2020)
A year to allow the free flow of the Spirit of God for you to experience liberty.
A year to be strong both in the spirit and in the flesh.
The master key to the Year 2020 is hidden in the word of GOD… search for it.
A year to preach the WORD, live the WORD, pray the WORD, sing the WORD.etc.
A serious warning to all gospel artiste to sing the WORD, eliminate all bad slangs and ungodly dancing steps from gospel songs in the year 2020.
A year of raw display of the power of GOD.
A year the everlasting arms of GOD will turn things around for those who abide in Christ.
Where are the YOUTHS FOR CHRIST? Distinguished Youth, Holy Youth, God-fearing Youth, Christ’s model Youth, Spirit-filled Youth… Step forward and take over…
A year God wants to pour out His spirit on the youth.
It is a year for YOUTHS IN CHRIST.
Recommended: 2020 Theme (Year Of) For All Churches In Nigeria
A year to stir up the spirit of God frequently.
A year of Praise, Abundance and Dominion.
A year of great and marvellous things for those who are in Christ.
A year of disgrace for the kingdom of darkness.
The anointing of GOD will disgrace the kingdom of darkness.
A year of Proverbs 3:5-8.
A year to repent from sin, draw closer to GOD and live rightly.
A year for the wicked to repent.
A year for those doing good to continue without weariness.
A year to Go into the world and preach the gospel.
A year of serious warning that JESUS IS COMING VERY SOON
A year of serious warning that JESUS IS COMING VERY SOON.
JESUS IS COMING SOON
JESUS IS COMING SOON
JESUS IS COMING SOON