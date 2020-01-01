Kenneth Copeland 2020 Prophecy

2020 Prophecies By Pastor Kenneth Copeland

2020 Prophetic Word From Kenneth Copeland

Word from the LORD on Tuesday – October 1, 2019

“Those politicians that refuse my call to unite and become the United States of America and not just America, those politicians that refuse to listen, those politicians that continue the pathway of hate, I will remove them from their place and I will remove their influence from the record books and I will remove their candle in their families and I will remove them from office and put somebody in there that will. That’s what the Spirit of God is saying.”

Word From the LORD – October 13, 2019

“2020 Will be a year of great change.

Wonderful and magnificent changes in the Kingdom of God in the earth. Changes that will come because of insights, ideas and concepts directly from Jesus to His church by His mighty Spirit. Glorious concepts of how His laws work. The laws of governing increase and financial prosperity. The laws of the Spirit that release miracles and divine healing and manifestations of His Almighty power on the earth. New concepts of His love, His very person for He is love. Insights into the true power and strength of His joy.

It will be days of political change. Great victories and great defeats, for the spiritual enemies of God and His People shall be crushed, spirits, not flesh and blood. But there are those on both sides of the political divide who refuse to listen to the Lord Advocate General of the church. Their dreams shall be dashed, their desires shall be wounded and they will be removed from their offices and replaced. Some by the ballot, some by tragedy, and some who in despair will quit and do something else.

This is my country, saith the Lord Jesus. It was founded by people who love me for the sole purpose of their love and desire to worship me and to worship the Almighty God and I will NEVER forget that!

Change…

2020 the year of change and manifested power saith the Lord.”

Prophesying in 2020

Watch Brother Kenneth and Gloria Copeland on Believer’s Voice of Victory as they share why you can expect to see more prophesying in 2020, not only from prophets, but from born-again believers who pursue Him in prayer. Learn how we have the same anointing on our minds that Jesus had when He was ministering on the earth. It’s time for a doubling of the manifestations of God in 2020!