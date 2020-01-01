Bishop David Oyedepo 2020 Prophecies and Prophetic Declarations

2020 Prophecies By Bishop David Oyedepo

The founder and presiding bishop of Living Faith Church (Winners Chapel), Bishop David Oyedepo, has assured Nigerians that 2020 would be a year of breaking limits.

Bishop Oyedepo gave the prophecy during the 2019 cross-over night at the church’s headquarters in Ota, Ogun State.

Stating that the bible was made up of limit breakers, Oyedepo disclosed that Nigerians would break limits in all their endeavours.

He said: “The Bible is full of limit breakers. God has ordained to get you on the list of limit breaking saints.

I receive this prophetic Word and I declare with my mouth that.

Recommended: All 2020 Prophecies For Nigeria, Ghana, USA, South Africa and the World

“I am stepping into the year 2020 breaking limits in all my endeavours, in my spiritual life, in my business, in my career, in my destiny. I receive it, I believe it, and I experience it.

“The year 2020 is ordained my limit breaking year and i am stepping into the reality of it with faith in God whose hand can make anything happen at anytime. So help me Jesus, to walk into the reality of this limitless grace in all area of my life.

“I am breaking limit in my health,I am breaking limit in my family, in the name of Jesus!”.

Recommended: 2020 Theme (Year Of) For All Churches In Nigeria