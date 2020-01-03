Rev. Fr. Mbaka 2020 Prophecies

2020 Prophecies By Rev. Fr. Mbaka

The Spiritual Director of Adoration Ministry in Enugu, southeast Nigeria, Rev. Fr. Ejike Mbaka, has released his prophecies for the year 2020.

Rev. Mbaka released the prophecies during his Adoration Ministry in Enugu when he was addressing his congregation on Thursday.

The Spiritual Director of Adoration Ministry, who predicted President Muhammadu Buhari’s reelection, was quoted to have said during his 2019 Passover ministration that there would be more hard times for Nigerians in 2020.

Addressing thousands of members of his congregation, he said that the 2019 APC governorship candidate, Uzodinma, would dislodge the incumbent governor of the state, Rt Hon Emeka Ihedioha of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

While maintaining that all the prophecy in Adoration ground has come to pass, the clergyman revealed that he did not know how the revelation would manifest.

He also advised those who may find the message unpalatable not to come after him, warning that such action would attract the wrath of the Holy Spirit upon such individuals.

He declared: “Many things are going to happen in Nigeria this 2020 that will shock countrymen and countrywomen; but all would be to God’s glory.

“In spite of all that would happen this 2020, there is hope. In Imo State, there is hope. Hope, hope, hope … hope in Imo State!

“Imo people have suffered (but) God is raising a new hope that would be an agent of salvation for them.

“He’s coming with a new flag to restore the dignity of that noble land. A new leadership that will break barriers and there would be joy in the land of Imo.

“Lift your candles as I bless Hope Uzodinma; and I empower him to, spiritually, to take over. How, I do not know.

“Please, if you heard that there would be a new government in Imo and you don’t like the message; if I say Hope, you can say hopeless but do not fight me.

“I am saying this in respect of those who may want to come after me because of the message. If you do that, the God of Moses, Elijah and Elisha will deal with you. I am only a messenger of God”.