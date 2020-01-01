Pastor Chris Oyakhilome 2020 Prophecy

2020 Prophecies By Pastor Chris Oyakhilome

Founder and president of LoveWorld Incorporated, also known as Christ Embassy, Pastor Chris Oyakhilome, has released prophecies for the year 2020.

In the 2020 prophecies, Pastor Chris said this year is going to be a year of PERFECTION, however, warned that those that don’t believe in perfection will not have it.

The clergyman also said this year will be a year of great harvest, adding that a great harvest shall be experienced in 2020 by a lot of people.

Adding that “2020 is a walkover”, the Christ Embassy General Overseer said in his 2020 prophecies that the first three months, January, February, March, is going to be like the year is already over because those that believe in the prophecies “will be amazed by what God will do in your life.”

He also called on individuals to engage in self-advancement. “train yourself to do more because God taking you places this year,” he said.

Read Pastor Chris 2020 prophecies Below

“This year is the year of perfection,” Pastor Chris said on the theme of the year 2020.

“If you don’t believe in PERFECTION, you will not have it,” he added.

“This year, you’re an overcomer. The Holy Ghost is taking us to a greater height this year. You shall be protected in your going out and coming in.

“You will have a great harvest in the year 2020. Greatness is yours. He has taken care of you. A great harvest shall be experienced in 2020. Great harvest in your life.

“This year, train yourself to do more because God taking you places this year. God’s spirit is going to lead you into it.

“The Lord shall be with you this year. Greater is He that is in you. This year, you are an overcomer.

“The first three months, January, February, March, it’s going to be like the year is already over. You will be amazed by what God will do in your life that you say: “but its just the first three months.”

“This year, you are going to do something special. This year, we have possed it. We own it.

“2020 is a walkover. Its a celebration.”