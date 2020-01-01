Apostle Johnson Suleman 2020 Prophecies And Prophetic Declarations

Apostle Johnson Suleman, the General Overseer of Omega Fire Ministries (OFM), has released prophecies for the year 2020.

Apostle Suleman in the prophecy, declared 2020 as a year of greater glory and greater works.

He prayed that this year will be a year where those that believe in the prophecy shall enjoy peace on every side.

Quoting John 16 verse 20, Apostle Suleman prayed that this year, sorrow shall be turned to joy and helpers will come to those that believe in the prophecy from everywhere.

Read Apostle Suleman’s 2020 Prophecies and Prophetic Declarations below…

“This year 2020 shall be your year of greater glory and greater works…

“You will become an institution..your sorrow shall be turned to joy(John 16.20)…

“You shall enjoy peace on every side..helpers will come to you from everywhere in Jesus name..happy new year.”

Your hand will not lack money.

You shall move from glory to glory.

All you have been dreaming to achieve will happen in 2020.

Anyone that thinks to cause you pain, while they are still thinking, they shall be destroyed.

It shall be your year of royalty.

Heaven will give you rest.

When you knock at one door, twenty will be opened for you.

Help will come to you on every side.

You will leave in the supernatural naturally.

You will only shed tears of joy.

You will have an undwindle love for God.

Your mission shall produce your mansion.

No man can block you again.

God will connect you to destiny helpers.

You will not go backwards forever.

You will not expire.

Holiness will become your lifestyle.

The more you pray, the more you will want to pray.

Nobody born of a woman shall take your life.

You are untouchable.

Anyone trying to divert your helpers, judgement will come to them on the spot.

God will prove himself in your life this year.

You will not be stranded.

No more pain.

You shall go higher and higher, stronger and stronger.

Anything called good, prosperity, and favour will follow you this year.

You will not go down in life this year.