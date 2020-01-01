Pastor E.A. Adeboye (RCCG) 2020 Prophecy

2020 Prophecies by Pastor E.A. Adeboye (RCCG)

Pastor Adeboye Releases 2020 Prophecies

Pastor Enoch Adeboye, the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), has released prophecies for the year 2020.

In the 2020 prophecies, Pastor Adeboye said this year is going to be a year of series of joy and series of victory.

Read Pastor Adeboye’s 2020 prophecies below…

Prophecy for 2020 -INDIVIDUAL

For every individual in RCCG, this is going to be a year of series of joy, series of victory, also a year of series of battles but you will win. The battle is not yours, it will be victory after victory.

Prophecy for 2020 -INTERNATIONAL

This year unless you pray very hard, it is going to behave like a child that is having a convulsion. Earth Quake and volcanoes that have been dormant for years will erupt, the reason is due to SIN. SIN is becoming more rampant.

There will also be a change of government all over the world, some of the changes will be peaceful, and some will not…

This year, He will answer prayers.

Watch Pastor Adeboye’s 2020 prophecies below…