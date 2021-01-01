All 2021 Prophecies For Nigeria, Africa, USA, South Africa And Rest Of The World

Believers portal collate the prophecy but not necessarily endorsed them, we encourage you to look into the scriptures to proof the ingenuity and veracity of all these prophecies

Note that, the testimony of Jesus should be the basis of all genuinr prophecy.Revelation 19:10,

Do not believe every spirit, but test the spirits to see whether they are from God, because many false prophets have gone out into the world. 1 John 4:1;

Prove all things; hold fast that which is good. 1 Thessalonians 5:21;

Finally, remember, The testimony/revelation of JESUS is the essence (substance/basis) of all TRUE prophecies,

Follow The Links Below To Read 2021 Prophecies for Nigeria, Ghana, Africa and Beyond by Men Of God across the different Countries.

Note: The List Is Still Being Updated

►►Prophet Joshua Iginla 2021 Prophecy

►►Indian Pastor Sadhu Sundar Selvaraj Prophecy For 2021

►►Apostle Johnson Suleman 2021 Prophecy

►►Bishop David Oyedepo 2021 Prophecy

►►Pastor E.A. Adeboye (RCCG) 2021 Prophecy

►►Apostle Joshua Selman 2021 Prophecy

►► Pastor Paul Enenche (Dunamis) 2021 Prophecy

►►Rev. Fr. Mbaka 2021 Prophecy

►►Kenneth Copeland 2021 Prophecy

►►Pastor Chris Oyakhilome 2021 Prophecy

►►Pastor (Dr.) Paul Enenche 2021 Prophecy

►►2021 Prophecy By Mel Bond

►►Prophet T.B. Joshua 2021 Prophecy

►►Primate Babatunde Elijah Ayodele 2021 Prophecy

►►Bishop Okwudili Eze 2021 Prophecy

►►Apostle Dr. Ogochukwu T. Amaukwu 2021 Prophecy

►►Apostle Omotosho Joseph 2021 Prophecy

►►2021 Prophecy By Apostle Arome Osayi

►►Pastor Dr. D.K Olukoya (MFM) 2021 Prophecy

►►Prophet Emmanuel Omale 2021 Prophecies

►►Pastor Jerry Eze, Streams Of Joy 2021 Prophecy

►►2021 Prophecies By Minister Folake Praise

►►Ghanaian Prophet Emmanuel Badu Kobi 2021 Prophecy

►►Ghanaian Prophet Kwadwo Bempah 2021 Prophecy

►►Rev. Owusu Bempah 2021 Prophecy

►►Rev. Ladi Thompson 2021 Prophecy

►►Prophet Wale Olagunju 2021 Prophecy

►►Rev Gabriel Israel 2021 Prophecy

►►Prophet Samuel Olaluwoye 2021 Prophecy

►►Pastor Tunde Bakare 2021 Prophecy

►►Pastor Toye Ebijomore 2021 Prophecy

►►Prophet Samuel Akinbodunse 2021 Prophecy