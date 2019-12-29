Apostle Dr. Ogochukwu Amaukwu 2020 Prophecy

2020 Prophecies of Apostle Dr. Ogochukwu T. Amaukwu

Apostle Dr. Ogochukwu Tochukwu Amaukwu, the President and founder of the Excellent Christian Ministry Int’l Inc, has released his 2020 prophecies for Nigeria and the world.

Read The 2020 Prophecy By Apostle Dr. Ogochukwu T. Amaukwu Below:

The year 2020 is termed the year of Power, Speed and Explosion Ecclesiastes 9:11, Isaiah 40: 29-31; 5:26; 61:10, Ephesians 6:10, Acts 10: 44-48, 2Cor 4:7; 10:4

INDIVIDUAL

A year of all conquering victories. A year of massive achievements for many. Uncompleted Projects will be completed. Bad news shall be turned to victory stories. A year of accountability. A ray of hope for the hopeless and neglected. A year of redemption and divine restoration for many. Ancient and long term obstacles will be totally removed.

NIGERIA

Reforms coming in FIRS (- Increase in TAX/VAT; Liasing with CBN; deducting tax from all bank account holders). Increase in Fuel Price. High cost of food stuff. Death of a King. Tanker explosion Lagos Ibadan express way, delta and Onitsha. Also fire outbreaks. APC needs prayers.. I see division amongst them that could break that party further apart. Some returning to opposing party. Adams Oshiomole will be backstabbed by some APC majority, there is a desperate move to sack him as chairman.

before his tenure is over. Terror attacks on churches in the north- many killed. Kaduna crisis not over yet. PDP strategies against 2023 election. NUTRW clash: faction against faction. Pray against epidemic outbreak. Change of service chiefs. Cultist Clash. Let’s pray against fresh violence that will erupt in Portharcourt, Benue, Kogi and Delta.. National Assembly. I see shufflings. Some senators will have court issues to be replaced. MTN, Glo will face new challenges. Nollywood still need prayers to avert death of stars and producers. Death of renown broadcaster, publisher. There will be serious moves to stabilize the economy but it will yield no result.. Impeachment plots against the Senate president and Speaker of the house of representative..

WORLD