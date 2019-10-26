Kanye West ‘Jesus Is King’ Album – All Tracklist And Lyrics

Kanye West‘s ninth studio album, Jesus Is King, has finally arrived. The 11-track project hit streaming services around noon on Friday, October 25.

Below is a list of All Tracklist of Kanye West ‘Jesus Is King’ Album. Click on each link to view Lyrics

Kanye West – “Jesus Is Lord” Lyrics

Kanye West – “Use This Gospel” Lyrics

Kanye West – “Follow God” Lyrics

Kanye West – “Selah” Lyrics

Kanye West – “God Is” Lyrics

Kanye West – “On God” Lyrics

Kanye West – “Hands On” Lyrics

Kanye West – “Every Hour” Lyrics

Kanye West – “Water” Lyrics

Kanye West – “Everything We Need” Lyrics

Kanye West – “Closed On Sunday” Lyrics

Kanye West – “Up From The Ashes” Lyrics

