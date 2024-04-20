No Other Name But Jesus – Song Lyrics

The first and last, beginning and the end
He was the King who made the common man His friend
There is no other name, let every tongue proclaim
And sing the name of Jesus
Magnify and praise the name of Jesus
No other name but Jesus
There is power in the precious name of Jesus, Jesus
Messiah, King of Kings and Lord of Lords, Jesus
He created all there is with his own hands
And yet the smallest need He understands
There is no other name
The one who said, “I am the great I am”
And then He gave Himself, a sacrifice for man
There is no other name, let every tongue proclaim
And sing the name of Jesus
Magnify and praise the name of Jesus
No other name but Jesus
There is power in the precious name of Jesus, Jesus
Forever He shall reign as King of Kings, Lord of all and every living thing
From now on we’ll worship Him and praise the name of Jesus
Magnify and praise the name of Jesus
No other name but Jesus
There is power in the precious name of Jesus, Jesus
Forever He shall reign as King of Kings, Lord of all and every living thing
From now on we’ll worship Him and praise the name of Jesus, Jesus, Jesus
Above His name there is no other name
The one who is eternally the same
There is no other name
No Other Name But Jesus [Live] By Steve Green, Bill Gaither, Jon Mohr, Gary McSpadden