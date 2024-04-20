No Other Name But Jesus – Song Lyrics

The first and last, beginning and the end

He was the King who made the common man His friend

There is no other name, let every tongue proclaim

And sing the name of Jesus

Magnify and praise the name of Jesus

No other name but Jesus

There is power in the precious name of Jesus, Jesus

Messiah, King of Kings and Lord of Lords, Jesus

He created all there is with his own hands

And yet the smallest need He understands

There is no other name

The one who said, “I am the great I am”

And then He gave Himself, a sacrifice for man

There is no other name, let every tongue proclaim

And sing the name of Jesus

Magnify and praise the name of Jesus

No other name but Jesus

There is power in the precious name of Jesus, Jesus

Forever He shall reign as King of Kings, Lord of all and every living thing

From now on we’ll worship Him and praise the name of Jesus

Magnify and praise the name of Jesus

No other name but Jesus

There is power in the precious name of Jesus, Jesus

Forever He shall reign as King of Kings, Lord of all and every living thing

From now on we’ll worship Him and praise the name of Jesus, Jesus, Jesus

Above His name there is no other name

The one who is eternally the same

There is no other name

No Other Name But Jesus [Live] By Steve Green, Bill Gaither, Jon Mohr, Gary McSpadden