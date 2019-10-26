Kanye West – “Every Hour” Lyrics

“Every Hour” – Kanye West Lyrics

(feat. Sunday Service Choir)

Sing every hour (Every hour, ’til the power)

Every minute (Every minute, of the Lord)

Every second (Every second, comes)

Sing each and every millisecond (Down)

We need you (We need you, sing ’til the power)

We need you (We need you, of the Lord)

We need you (Comes)

Oh, we need you (Down)

Sing ’til the power of the Lord comes down

Sing ’til the power of the Lord comes down

Sing ’til the power of the Lord comes down (Let everything that have breath praise God)

Sing ’til the power of the Lord comes down (‘Cause when we sing the glory of the Lord comes down, down)

Sing ’til the power of the Lord comes down (Praising the Lord, praise God in the sanctuary)

Sing ’til the power of the Lord comes down (For His mighty works and excellent grace and His mighty power, yeah)

Sing ’til the power of the Lord comes down (Sing ’til the power of the Lord falls down)

Sing ’til the power of the Lord comes down (We are to sing ’til the power of the Lord comes down)

Sing ’til the power of the Lord comes down (Let us sing, let us sing, oh, sing)

Sing ’til the power of the Lord comes down (Let us sing, let us sing, oh, sing)

Sing every hour (Every hour, ’til the power)

Every minute (Every minute, of the Lord)

Every second (Every second, comes)

Sing each and every millisecond (Down)

We need you (We need you, sing ’til the power)

We need you (We need you, of the Lord)

We need you (Comes)

Oh, we need you (Down)

Sing ’til the power of the Lord comes down (Sing ’til the power of the Lord falls down)

Sing ’til the power of the Lord comes down (We are to sing ’til the power of the Lord comes down)

Sing every hour (Every hour, ’til the power)

Every minute (Every minute, of the Lord)

Every second (Every second, comes)

Sing each and every millisecond (Down)

We need you (We need you, sing ’til the power)

We need you (We need you, of the Lord)

We need you (Comes)

Oh, we need you (Down)

