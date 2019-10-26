Kanye West – “Closed On Sunday” Lyrics

“Closed On Sunday” – Kanye West Lyrics

Closed on Sunday, you’re my Chick-fil-A

Closed on Sunday, you my Chick-fil-A

Hold the selfies, put the ‘Gram away

Get your family, y’all hold hands and pray

When you got daughters, always keep ’em safe

Watch out for vipers, don’t let them indoctrinate

Closed on Sunday, you my Chick-fil-A

You’re my number one, with the lemonade

Raise our sons, train them in the faith

Through temptations, make sure they’re wide awake

Follow Jesus, listen and obey

No more livin’ for the culture, we nobody’s slave

Stand up for my home

Even if I take this walk alone

I bow down to the King upon the throne

My life is His, I’m no longer my own

I pray to God that He’ll strengthen my hand

They will think twice steppin’ onto my land

I draw the line, it’s written in the sand

Try me and you will see that I ain’t playin’

Now, back up off my family, move your hands

I got my weapons in the spirit’s land

I, Jezebel don’t even stand a chance

Jezebel don’t even stand a chance

Chick-fil-A…

