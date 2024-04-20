No One Ever Cared For Me Like Jesus song Lyrics and video by Jimmy Swaggart
No one ever cared for me like Jesus
There’s no other, no other friend so kind as He
Well, no one else could take the sin and darkness from me
O how much He cares for me
I would love to tell you what I think of Jesus
Since I found in Him a friend so kind and true
I would tell you how He changed my life completely
He did something that no other one could do
No one ever cared for me like Jesus
There’s no other friend so kind as He
Well, no one else could take the sin and darkness from me
O how much (o how much) He really cared for me
All my life and this goes for every human being who has ever lived
Was full of sin when Jesus reached down and found me
That mended up, my heart was full of misery and woe
Made no difference that I was a prodigal trying to come home
He placed those strong and loving arms around me
And He led me in the way I ought to go
No one ever cared for me like Jesus
There’s no other friend so kind as He
No one else could take the sin and darkness from me
O how much (o how much) He really cared for me
O how much He cares for me (O how much He cares)
For me (for me)
