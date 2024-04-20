No One Ever Cared For Me Like Jesus song Lyrics and video by Jimmy Swaggart

No one ever cared for me like Jesus

There’s no other, no other friend so kind as He

Well, no one else could take the sin and darkness from me

O how much He cares for me

I would love to tell you what I think of Jesus

Since I found in Him a friend so kind and true

I would tell you how He changed my life completely

He did something that no other one could do

No one ever cared for me like Jesus

There’s no other friend so kind as He

Well, no one else could take the sin and darkness from me

O how much (o how much) He really cared for me

All my life and this goes for every human being who has ever lived

Was full of sin when Jesus reached down and found me

That mended up, my heart was full of misery and woe

Made no difference that I was a prodigal trying to come home

He placed those strong and loving arms around me

And He led me in the way I ought to go

No one ever cared for me like Jesus

There’s no other friend so kind as He

No one else could take the sin and darkness from me

O how much (o how much) He really cared for me

O how much He cares for me (O how much He cares)

For me (for me)

