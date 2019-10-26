Kanye West – “Hands On” Lyrics

“Hands On” – Kanye West Lyrics
[Fred Hammond:]
Hand ’em
Hands up high, hands on, hands on
Hands on, hands up
In your face, the reason
Hands on, yeah, hands on
[Kanye West:]
Cut out all the lights, He the light
Got pulled over, see the brights
What you doin’ on the street at night?
Wonder if they’re gonna read your rights
Thirteenth Amendment, three strikes
Made a left when I should’ve made a right
Told God last time on life
Told the devil that I’m going on a strike
Told the devil when I see him, on sight
I’ve been working for you my whole life
Told the devil that I’m going on a strike
I’ve been working for you my whole life
Nothing worse than a hypocrite
Change, he ain’t really different
He ain’t even try to get permission
Ask for advice and they dissed him
Said I’m finna do a gospel album
What have you been hearin’ from the Christians?
They’ll be the first one to judge me
Make it feel like nobody love me
They’ll be the first one to judge me
Feelin’ like nobody love me
Told people God was my mission
What have you been hearin’ from the Christians?
They’ll be the first one to judge me
Make it feel like nobody love me
Make you feel alone in the dark and you’ll never see the light
Man, you’re never seein’ home and you never see the domes
I can feel it when I write, point of livin’ in the right
If they only see the wrongs, never listen to the songs
Just to listen is a fight, but you booked me for the fight
It’s so hard to get along if they only see the slight
From the love of religion
What have you been hearin’ from the Christians?
They’ll be the first one to judge me
Make it seem like nobody love me
I’m not tryna lead you to Visas
But if I try to lead you to Jesus
We get called halfway believers
Only halfway read Ephesians
Only if they knew what I knew, uh
I was never new ’til I knew of
True and living God, Yeshua
The true and living God
(Somebody pray for me)
[Fred Hammond:]
Hand ’em
Hands up high, hands on, hands on
Hands on, hands up
In your face, the reason
Hands on, yeah, hands on
[Fred Hammond (Kanye West):]
I deserve all the criticism you got
If that’s all the love you have, that’s all you got
To sing of change, you think I’m joking
To praise His name, you ask what I’m smoking
Yes, I understand your reluctancy, yeah
But I have a request, you see
Don’t throw me up, lay your hands on me
Please, pray for me
(Hold myself on death)
Hold it down, all fallen down
Somebody pray for me
[Fred Hammond:]
Hand ’em
Hands up high, hands on, hands on
Hands on, hands up
In your face, the reason
Hands on, yeah, hands on