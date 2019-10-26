Kanye West – “Hands On” Lyrics

“Hands On” – Kanye West Lyrics

[Fred Hammond:]

Hand ’em

Hands up high, hands on, hands on

Hands on, hands up

In your face, the reason

Hands on, yeah, hands on

[Kanye West:]

Cut out all the lights, He the light

Got pulled over, see the brights

What you doin’ on the street at night?

Wonder if they’re gonna read your rights

Thirteenth Amendment, three strikes

Made a left when I should’ve made a right

Told God last time on life

Told the devil that I’m going on a strike

Told the devil when I see him, on sight

I’ve been working for you my whole life

Told the devil that I’m going on a strike

I’ve been working for you my whole life

Nothing worse than a hypocrite

Change, he ain’t really different

He ain’t even try to get permission

Ask for advice and they dissed him

Said I’m finna do a gospel album

What have you been hearin’ from the Christians?

They’ll be the first one to judge me

Make it feel like nobody love me

They’ll be the first one to judge me

Feelin’ like nobody love me

Told people God was my mission

What have you been hearin’ from the Christians?

They’ll be the first one to judge me

Make it feel like nobody love me

Make you feel alone in the dark and you’ll never see the light

Man, you’re never seein’ home and you never see the domes

I can feel it when I write, point of livin’ in the right

If they only see the wrongs, never listen to the songs

Just to listen is a fight, but you booked me for the fight

It’s so hard to get along if they only see the slight

From the love of religion

What have you been hearin’ from the Christians?

They’ll be the first one to judge me

Make it seem like nobody love me

I’m not tryna lead you to Visas

But if I try to lead you to Jesus

We get called halfway believers

Only halfway read Ephesians

Only if they knew what I knew, uh

I was never new ’til I knew of

True and living God, Yeshua

The true and living God

(Somebody pray for me)

[Fred Hammond:]

Hand ’em

Hands up high, hands on, hands on

Hands on, hands up

In your face, the reason

Hands on, yeah, hands on

[Fred Hammond (Kanye West):]

I deserve all the criticism you got

If that’s all the love you have, that’s all you got

To sing of change, you think I’m joking

To praise His name, you ask what I’m smoking

Yes, I understand your reluctancy, yeah

But I have a request, you see

Don’t throw me up, lay your hands on me

Please, pray for me

(Hold myself on death)

Hold it down, all fallen down

Somebody pray for me

[Fred Hammond:]

Hand ’em

Hands up high, hands on, hands on

Hands on, hands up

In your face, the reason

Hands on, yeah, hands on

