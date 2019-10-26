Kanye West – “Up From The Ashes” Lyrics

Kanye West - Jesus Is King Album Playlist-Lyrics
Kanye West - Jesus Is King Album Playlist-Lyrics

“Up From The Ashes” – Kanye West Lyrics

Up from the ashes into the sky
Found a redeemer, how I survive
Voice of their mothers, Mary and Christ
Your light has healed me, blessed with new life
I could tell you, He could show you
God and Heaven shinin’ on you
Through your message, now I know you
I come to you empty, free of my pride

(Ooh, ooh)
He ain’t goin’
He ain’t tellin’ none
We ain’t goin’
We ain’t tellin’ none
And I keep rolling
And I keep spillin’ in the [?]
I come to you empty, free of my pride

Up from the ashes into the sky
Found a redeemer, how I survive
Voice of their mothers, Mary and Christ
Your light has healed me, blessed with new life
I could tell you, He could show you
God and Heaven shinin’ on you
Through your message, now I know you
I come to you empty free of my pride

I come to you empty

Kanye West’s Born Again Testimony

