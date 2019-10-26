Kanye West – “Up From The Ashes” Lyrics

“Up From The Ashes” – Kanye West Lyrics
Up from the ashes into the sky
Found a redeemer, how I survive
Voice of their mothers, Mary and Christ
Your light has healed me, blessed with new life
I could tell you, He could show you
God and Heaven shinin’ on you
Through your message, now I know you
I come to you empty, free of my pride
(Ooh, ooh)
He ain’t goin’
He ain’t tellin’ none
We ain’t goin’
We ain’t tellin’ none
And I keep rolling
And I keep spillin’ in the [?]
I come to you empty, free of my pride
Recommended: Kanye West ‘Jesus Is King’ Album – All Tracklist And Lyrics
Up from the ashes into the sky
Found a redeemer, how I survive
Voice of their mothers, Mary and Christ
Your light has healed me, blessed with new life
I could tell you, He could show you
God and Heaven shinin’ on you
Through your message, now I know you
I come to you empty free of my pride
I come to you empty