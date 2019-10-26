Kanye West – “Up From The Ashes” Lyrics

“Up From The Ashes” – Kanye West Lyrics

Up from the ashes into the sky

Found a redeemer, how I survive

Voice of their mothers, Mary and Christ

Your light has healed me, blessed with new life

I could tell you, He could show you

God and Heaven shinin’ on you

Through your message, now I know you

I come to you empty, free of my pride

(Ooh, ooh)

He ain’t goin’

He ain’t tellin’ none

We ain’t goin’

We ain’t tellin’ none

And I keep rolling

And I keep spillin’ in the [?]

I come to you empty, free of my pride

Kanye West’s Born Again Testimony