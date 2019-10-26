Kanye West – “Use This Gospel” Lyrics

“Use This Gospel” – Kanye West Lyrics
(feat. Clipse & Kenny G)
Use this Gospel for protection
It’s a hard road to Heaven
We call on your blessings
In the Father, we put our faith
King of the Kingdom
Our demons are tremblin’
Holy angels defending
In the Father, we put our faith
How could He not be the greatest?
In my bed, under covers, when under-covers had raided
My presence is happy belated
Fashionably late, I’m just glad that you made it
The best is yet to come, I’m just glad that you waited
They all say they real till it’s time to appraise it
I seen them come and go, you only the latest
But who am I to judge? I’m crooked as Vegas
Use this Gospel for protection
It’s a hard road to Heaven
We call on your blessings
In the Father, we put our faith
King of the Kingdom
Our demons are tremblin’
Holy angels defending
In the Father, we put our faith
Lot of damaged souls, I done damaged those
And in my arrogance took a camera pose
Caught with a trunk of Barry Manilows
They sing a different tune when the slammer close
From the concrete grew a rose
They give you Wraith talk, I give you faith talk
Blindfolded on this road, watch me faith walk
Just hold on to your brother when his faith lost