Kanye West – “Use This Gospel” Lyrics

“Use This Gospel” – Kanye West Lyrics

(feat. Clipse & Kenny G)

Use this Gospel for protection

It’s a hard road to Heaven

We call on your blessings

In the Father, we put our faith

King of the Kingdom

Our demons are tremblin’

Holy angels defending

In the Father, we put our faith

How could He not be the greatest?

In my bed, under covers, when under-covers had raided

My presence is happy belated

Fashionably late, I’m just glad that you made it

The best is yet to come, I’m just glad that you waited

They all say they real till it’s time to appraise it

I seen them come and go, you only the latest

But who am I to judge? I’m crooked as Vegas

Use this Gospel for protection

It’s a hard road to Heaven

We call on your blessings

In the Father, we put our faith

King of the Kingdom

Our demons are tremblin’

Holy angels defending

In the Father, we put our faith

Lot of damaged souls, I done damaged those

And in my arrogance took a camera pose

Caught with a trunk of Barry Manilows

They sing a different tune when the slammer close

From the concrete grew a rose

They give you Wraith talk, I give you faith talk

Blindfolded on this road, watch me faith walk

Just hold on to your brother when his faith lost

