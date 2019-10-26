Kanye West – “Water” Lyrics

“Water” Kanye West Lyrics

(feat. Ant Clemons)

[Kanye West:]

Well, right

So, so well

Well, right

So, so

High as the sun come out

Plannin’

Bootin’

Plannin’

Movin’

Plannin’

Tubin’, there

Well, well

[Ant Clemons:]

Clean us like the rain in spring

Take the chlorine out our conversation

Let Your light reflect on me

I promise I’m not hiding anything

It’s water

We are water

Pure as water

Like a newborn daughter

The storm may come

But we’ll get through it because of Your love

Either way, we crash like water

Your love’s water

Pure as water

We are water

[Kanye West:]

Jesus, flow through us

Jesus, heal the bruises

Jesus, clean the music

Jesus, please use us

Jesus, please help

Jesus, please heal

Jesus, please forgive

Jesus, please reveal

Jesus, give us strength

Jesus, make us well

Jesus, help us live

Jesus, give us wealth

Jesus is our safe

Jesus is our rock

Jesus, give us grace

Jesus, keep us safe

[Ant Clemons:]

Clean us like the rain in spring

Take the chlorine out our conversation

Let Your light reflect on me

I promise I’m not hiding anything

It’s water

We are water

Pure as water

Like a newborn daughter

[Kanye West:]

We like water, mmh

We like water

Well, right

So, so well

Well, right

So, so

High as the sun come out

Plannin’

Bootin’

Plannin’

Movin’

Plannin’

Tubin’, there

Well, well