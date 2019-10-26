Kanye West – “Water” Lyrics

“Water” Kanye West Lyrics
(feat. Ant Clemons)
[Kanye West:]
Well, right
So, so well
Well, right
So, so
High as the sun come out
Plannin’
Bootin’
Plannin’
Movin’
Plannin’
Tubin’, there
Well, well
[Ant Clemons:]
Clean us like the rain in spring
Take the chlorine out our conversation
Let Your light reflect on me
I promise I’m not hiding anything
It’s water
We are water
Pure as water
Like a newborn daughter
Recommended: Kanye West ‘Jesus Is King’ Album – All Tracklist And Lyrics
The storm may come
But we’ll get through it because of Your love
Either way, we crash like water
Your love’s water
Pure as water
We are water
[Kanye West:]
Jesus, flow through us
Jesus, heal the bruises
Jesus, clean the music
Jesus, please use us
Jesus, please help
Jesus, please heal
Jesus, please forgive
Jesus, please reveal
Jesus, give us strength
Jesus, make us well
Jesus, help us live
Jesus, give us wealth
Jesus is our safe
Jesus is our rock
Jesus, give us grace
Jesus, keep us safe
[Ant Clemons:]
Clean us like the rain in spring
Take the chlorine out our conversation
Let Your light reflect on me
I promise I’m not hiding anything
It’s water
We are water
Pure as water
Like a newborn daughter
Kanye West’s Born Again Testimony
[Kanye West:]
We like water, mmh
We like water
Well, right
So, so well
Well, right
So, so
High as the sun come out
Plannin’
Bootin’
Plannin’
Movin’
Plannin’
Tubin’, there
Well, well