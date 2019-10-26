Kanye West – “Selah” Lyrics

“Selah” – Kanye West Lyrics

God is King, we the soldiers

Ultrabeam out the solar

When I get to Heaven’s gates

I ain’t gotta peak over

Keepin’ perfect composure

When I scream at the chauffeur

I ain’t mean, I’m just focused

I ain’t mean, I’m just focused

Pour the lean out slower

Got us clean out of soda

Before the flood, people judge

They did the same thing to Noah

Everybody wanted Yandhi

Then Jesus Christ did the laundry

They say the week start on Monday

But the strong start on Sunday

Won’t be in bondage to any man

John 8:33

We the descendants of Abraham

Ye should be made free

John 8:36

To whom the son set free is free indeed

He saved a wretch like me

Hallelujah, hallelujah, hallelujah, hallelujah…

Hallelujah, He is wonderful

If you woke, then wake up

With Judas, kiss and make up

Even with the bitter cup

Forgave my brothers and drank up

Did everything but gave up

Stab my back, I can’t front

Still we win, we prayed up

Even when we die, we raise up (Hallelujah)

Ain’t no wantin’, no, we need it

The powers that be done been greedy

We need ours by this evening

No white flag or no treaty

We got the product, we got the tools

We got the minds, we got the youth

We goin’ wild, we on the loose

People is lying, we are the truth

Everything old shall now become new

The leaves’ll be green, bearing the fruit

Love God and our neighbor, as written in Luke

The army of God and we are the truth

Wah, woo, wah, woo, woo, woo, woo, woo…

