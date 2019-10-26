Kanye West – “On God” Lyrics

“On God” – Kanye West Lyrics

“How you get so much favor on your side?”

“Accept Him as your Lord and Saviour,” I replied

Thou shalt love thy neighbor, not divide

I’ma ride, that’s on God

His light shine the brightest in the dark

Single mothers know they got my heart

And all my brothers locked up on the yard

You can still be anything you wanna be

Went from one in four to one in three

Thirteenth amendment, gotta end it, that’s on me

He the new commander and the chief

That’s on Keef, that’s on God

Before the ranch, I had horses in the garage

When the Forbes cover was just a mirage

They had me chasin’ statues, that’s on pride

“Oh my God,” Bust said that’s on Tribe

When I thought the Book of Job was a job

The Devil had my soul, I can’t lie

Life gon’ have some lows and some highs

Before the Grammy’s ever gave a nod

I wore my heart on my sleeve, I couldn’t hide

In ’03, they told me not to drive

I bleached my hair for every time I could’ve died

But I survived, that’s on God

I’ve been tellin’ y’all since ’05

The greatest artist restin’ or alive

That’s on L.A. Reid, that’s on Clive

That’s no Jive, that’s on God

Off the 350s He supplied

The IRS want they fifty plus our tithe

Man, that’s over half of the pie

I felt dry, that’s on God

That’s why I charge the prices that I charge

I can’t be out here dancin’ with the stars

No, I cannot let my family starve

I go hard, that’s on God

(Yo Pi’erre, you wanna come out here?)

(Okay, okay, okay, okay…)

