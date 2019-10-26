Kanye West – “Everything We Need” Lyrics

“Everything We Need” – Kanye West Lyrics
(feat. Ty Dolla $ign & Ant Clemons)
We began after the storm inside
Lay the land (Ah), it’s just the morning light (Woo, woo)
Woo, woo, oh yeah
Woo-ooh, ooh-ooh
Switch your, switch your attitude
Go ‘head, level up yourself
This that different latitude
Ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh
Life too short, go spoil yourself
Feel that feel, enjoy yourself ’cause
We have everything we need (Ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh, oh)
We have everything we need (Ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh, oh, oh)
We have everything we need (Ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh, oh)
We have everything we need (Ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh, oh, woah)
We have everything we need
Recommended: Kanye West ‘Jesus Is King’ Album – All Tracklist And Lyrics
We began after the storm inside
Lay the land (Ah), it’s just the morning light (Oh, yeah)
Switch my, switch my attitude
I’m so, I’m so radical
All these people mad at dude
This for who it matter to
What if Eve made apple juice?
You gon’ do what Adam do?
Or say, “Baby, let’s put this back on the tree” ’cause
We have everything we need (Ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh, oh)
We have everything we need (Ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh, oh, oh)
We have everything we need (Ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh, oh)
We have everything we need (Ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh, oh, woah)
We have everything we need
We began after the storm inside
Lay the land (Ah), it’s just the morning light