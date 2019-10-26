Kanye West – “Everything We Need” Lyrics

“Everything We Need” – Kanye West Lyrics

(feat. Ty Dolla $ign & Ant Clemons)

We began after the storm inside

Lay the land (Ah), it’s just the morning light (Woo, woo)

Woo, woo, oh yeah

Woo-ooh, ooh-ooh

Switch your⁠, switch your attitude

Go ‘head, level up yourself

This that different latitude

Ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh

Life too short, go spoil yourself

Feel that feel, enjoy yourself ’cause

We have everything we need (Ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh, oh)

We have everything we need (Ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh, oh, oh)

We have everything we need (Ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh, oh)

We have everything we need (Ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh, oh, woah)

We have everything we need

We began after the storm inside

Lay the land (Ah), it’s just the morning light (Oh, yeah)

Switch my, switch my attitude

I’m so, I’m so radical

All these people mad at dude

This for who it matter to

What if Eve made apple juice?

You gon’ do what Adam do?

Or say, “Baby, let’s put this back on the tree” ’cause

We have everything we need (Ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh, oh)

We have everything we need (Ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh, oh, oh)

We have everything we need (Ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh, oh)

We have everything we need (Ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh, oh, woah)

We have everything we need

We began after the storm inside

Lay the land (Ah), it’s just the morning light

