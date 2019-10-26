Kanye West – “Everything We Need” Lyrics

By
BP-Pub-2
-
0
Kanye West - Jesus Is King Album Playlist-Lyrics
Kanye West - Jesus Is King Album Playlist-Lyrics

“Everything We Need” – Kanye West Lyrics
(feat. Ty Dolla $ign & Ant Clemons)

We began after the storm inside
Lay the land (Ah), it’s just the morning light (Woo, woo)
Woo, woo, oh yeah

Woo-ooh, ooh-ooh
Switch your⁠, switch your attitude
Go ‘head, level up yourself
This that different latitude
Ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh
Life too short, go spoil yourself
Feel that feel, enjoy yourself ’cause

We have everything we need (Ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh, oh)
We have everything we need (Ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh, oh, oh)
We have everything we need (Ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh, oh)
We have everything we need (Ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh, oh, woah)
We have everything we need

Recommended: Kanye West ‘Jesus Is King’ Album – All Tracklist And Lyrics

We began after the storm inside
Lay the land (Ah), it’s just the morning light (Oh, yeah)

Switch my, switch my attitude
I’m so, I’m so radical
All these people mad at dude
This for who it matter to
What if Eve made apple juice?
You gon’ do what Adam do?
Or say, “Baby, let’s put this back on the tree” ’cause

We have everything we need (Ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh, oh)
We have everything we need (Ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh, oh, oh)
We have everything we need (Ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh, oh)
We have everything we need (Ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh, oh, woah)
We have everything we need

We began after the storm inside
Lay the land (Ah), it’s just the morning light

Kanye West’s Born Again Testimony

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here