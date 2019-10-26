Kanye West – “Follow God” Lyrics

“Follow God” – Kanye West Lyrics

Father, I stretch

Stretch my hands to you

Lifelike, this is what your life like, try to live your life right

People really know you, push your buttons like type write

This is like a movie, but it’s really very lifelike

Every single night, right, every single fight, right?

I was looking at the ‘Gram and I don’t even like likes

I was screamin’ at my Dad, he told me, “It ain’t Christ-like”

I was screamin’ at the referee just like Mike

Lookin’ for a bright light, Sigel, what your life like

Riding on a white bike, feeling like excite bike (Stretch my hands to you)

Pressin’ on the gas, supernova for a night light

Screamin’ at my dad and he told me, “It ain’t Christ-like”

But nobody never tell you when you’re being like Christ

Only ever seein’ me only when they needin’ me

Like if Tyler Perry made a movie for BET

Searchin’ for a deity, now you wanna see it free

Now you wanna see if we, let’s just see if three a piece

Tell me what your life like, turn it down, a bright light

Drivin’ with my dad, and he told me, “It ain’t Christ-like” (Stretch my hands to you)

I’m just tryna find, I’ve been lookin’ for a new way

I’m just really tryin’ not to really do the fool way

I don’t have a cool way, bein’ on my best, though

Block ’em on the text though, nothin’ else next though

Not another word, letter, picture, or a decimal (Father, I stretch)

Wrestlin’ with God, I don’t really want to wrestle

Man, it’s really lifelike, everything in my life (Stretch my hands to you)

Arguing with my dad, and he said, “It ain’t Christ-like”

Man

You know, it’s like

Somebody only close who can get you, like, off your

I be on my

I woke up this morning, I said my prayers

I’m all good, then I tried to talk to my dad (Stretch my hands to you)

Give him some advice, he starts spazzin’ on me

I start spazzin’ back, He said “That ain’t Christ-like”

I said, “Aah”

Kanye West’s Born Again Testimony