Suicide Bomber Arrested In Living Faith Church Kaduna

A suicide bomber was arrested today while trying to bomb a church in Sabo,Kaduna State.The incident happened at Living Faith church while the church members were worshipping.

The incident took place today, Sunday, 2nd Feb. 2020 at about 10:02am, at Living Faith Church, Sabon Tasha, Kaduna.

“We were within the Holy Communion carrier and all of a sudden we started hearing noise outside,” a member said.

A witness Augustine Vincent, said he came riding a motorbike simply behind the auto whilst he located a suspicious move and alerted the security. “God noticed our coronary heart and saved us,” he said.