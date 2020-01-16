Top 50 Countries Where It’s Most Dangerous To Be Christian – Open Doors 2020 Ranking

WORLD WATCH LIST 2020
“Blessed are you when men hate you, when they exclude you and insult you, and reject your name as evil, because of the Son of Man (Jesus Christ).” – Luke 6:22
“Blessed are Those Who are Persecuted for Righteousness’ Sake, for theirs is the kingdom of heaven.” – Matthew 5:10
Figures for the persecution of Christians have shown a ‘shocking increase’, from previous years, according to persecution watchdog Open Doors 2020 Rankings.
Every day, 8 Christians worldwide are killed because of their faith. Every week, 182 churches or Christian buildings are attacked. And every month, 309 Christians are imprisoned unjustly.
Reports the 2020 World Watch List (WWL), the latest annual accounting from Open Doors of the top 50 countries where Christians are the most persecuted for their faith.
“We cannot let this stand,” said David Curry, president and CEO of Open Doors USA, during the 2020 list’s unveiling in Washington, DC, this morning. “People are speaking out and we have an obligation to hear their cry,”
The charity has released its World Watch List for 2020, and the usual contenders for the most dangerous countries for Christians held their top positions with Nigeria maintaining the 12th. North Korea tops the list of Countries Where It’s Hardest to Be a Christian, a position it has now maintained for the last twenty years (2002), when the watch list began.
See The Top 50 Countries Where It’s Most Deadly To Be Christian – Open Doors 2020 Ranking
1 North Korea
2 Afghanistan
3 Somalia
4 Libya
5 Pakistan
6 Eritrea
7 Sudan
8 Yemen
9 Iran
10 India
11 Syria
12 Nigeria
13 Saudi Arabia
14 Maldives
15 Iraq
16 Egypt
17 Algeria
18 Uzbekistan
19 Myanmar
20 Laos
21 Vietnam
22 Turkmenistan
23 China
24 Mauritania
25 Central African Republic
26 Morocco
27 Qatar
28 Burkina Faso
29 Mali
30 Sri Lanka
31 Tajikistan
32 Nepal
33 Jordan
34 Tunisia
35 Kazakhstan
36 Turkey
37 Brunei
38 Bangladesh
39 Ethiopia
40 Malaysia
41 Colombia
42 Oman
43 Kuwait
44 Kenya
45 Bhutan
46 Russian Federation
47 United Arab Emirates
48 Cameroon
49 Indonesia
50 Niger
The listed nations comprise 260 million Christians suffering high to severe levels of persecution, up from 245 million in last year’s list.
The Open Doors World Watch List is the only annual survey of the persecution of Christians around the world – including the state of their religious liberties.
Recognized as the most trusted data available on persecution in the global Church, it’s a powerful resource that educates and equips you with knowledge to help you stand with our brothers and sisters who are living where faith costs the most.
We pray that this knowledge helps you know how to pray for and encourage our persecuted brothers and sisters.
Source: Open Doors
