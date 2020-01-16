Top 50 Countries Where It’s Most Dangerous To Be Christian – Open Doors 2020 Ranking

WORLD WATCH LIST 2020

“Blessed are you when men hate you, when they exclude you and insult you, and reject your name as evil, because of the Son of Man (Jesus Christ).” – Luke 6:22

“Blessed are Those Who are Persecuted for Righteousness’ Sake, for theirs is the kingdom of heaven.” – Matthew 5:10

Two Nigerian Christian Aid Workers, Lawrence Duna Dacighir and Godfrey Ali Shikagham, Killed By Boko Haram, September 2019.

Figures for the persecution of Christians have shown a ‘shocking increase’, from previous years, according to persecution watchdog Open Doors 2020 Rankings.

Every day, 8 Christians worldwide are killed because of their faith. Every week, 182 churches or Christian buildings are attacked. And every month, 309 Christians are imprisoned unjustly.

Over 75% Christians In North Korea Die In Persecution

Reports the 2020 World Watch List (WWL), the latest annual accounting from Open Doors of the top 50 countries where Christians are the most persecuted for their faith.

“We cannot let this stand,” said David Curry, president and CEO of Open Doors USA, during the 2020 list’s unveiling in Washington, DC, this morning. “People are speaking out and we have an obligation to hear their cry,”

The charity has released its World Watch List for 2020, and the usual contenders for the most dangerous countries for Christians held their top positions with Nigeria maintaining the 12th. North Korea tops the list of Countries Where It’s Hardest to Be a Christian, a position it has now maintained for the last twenty years (2002), when the watch list began.

Christians Should Prepare For The Greatest Persecution Ever In the Coming Years – Pastor Brunson

WORLD WATCH LIST 2020

See The Top 50 Countries Where It’s Most Deadly To Be Christian – Open Doors 2020 Ranking

1 North Korea

2 Afghanistan

3 Somalia

4 Libya

5 Pakistan

6 Eritrea

7 Sudan

8 Yemen

9 Iran

10 India

11 Syria

12 Nigeria

13 Saudi Arabia

14 Maldives

15 Iraq

16 Egypt

17 Algeria

18 Uzbekistan

19 Myanmar

20 Laos

21 Vietnam

22 Turkmenistan

23 China

24 Mauritania

25 Central African Republic

26 Morocco

27 Qatar

28 Burkina Faso

29 Mali

30 Sri Lanka

31 Tajikistan

32 Nepal

33 Jordan

34 Tunisia

35 Kazakhstan

36 Turkey

37 Brunei

38 Bangladesh

39 Ethiopia

40 Malaysia

41 Colombia

42 Oman

43 Kuwait

44 Kenya

45 Bhutan

46 Russian Federation

47 United Arab Emirates

48 Cameroon

49 Indonesia

50 Niger

Jesus Appears Amid Dust Storm To Islamic Militants Hunting Christians, Asks ‘Why Do You Persecute Me?’

The listed nations comprise 260 million Christians suffering high to severe levels of persecution, up from 245 million in last year’s list.

The Open Doors World Watch List is the only annual survey of the persecution of Christians around the world – including the state of their religious liberties.

Recognized as the most trusted data available on persecution in the global Church, it’s a powerful resource that educates and equips you with knowledge to help you stand with our brothers and sisters who are living where faith costs the most.

A Group Of Lions Save Christians From Execution By Islamic Militants

We pray that this knowledge helps you know how to pray for and encourage our persecuted brothers and sisters.

Source: Open Doors

I Denied Being A Christian To Stay Alive, North Korean Prison Survivor

Muslim Girl Killed And Thrown In A Well By Her Father But Is Caught And Restored To Life By Jesus