Rev. Andimi Final Words To Christians Before His Execution By Islamist Militants

The vicious jihadist Islamist terrorists, Islamic State’s West Africa Province, ISWAP, also known as Boko Haram sect, recently beheaded Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, in Michika Local Government Area of Adamawa State, Rev. Lawan Andimi, who was abducted early this January when the terrorists invaded his village .

The terrorists had demanded a ransom of 2 million Euros and were offered N50 million, which they rejected before beheading the cleric, Adamawa State Chairman of CAN, Reverend Father Dami Mamza told newsmen in Yola, yesterday while confirming the killing of Andimi.

According to Reverend Mamza, negotiations were still going on with the insurgents last week when they stopped calling after the offer was made to them.

He noted that the insurgents also called the wife of the slain Pastor that they would kill the husband on Saturday, but they delayed until Monday.

Recall that Andimi had cried for help from captivity, asking Governor Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa State, among others to rescue him.

In the footage released by the Shekau faction of terrorist group, Boko Haram, he speaks about his continued faith in God despite his ordeal, saying that he is not discouraged “because all conditions [in which one] finds himself is in the hands of God”.

Mr. Andimi, in the little over six minutes of recorded video spoke in Hausa and English. He wore an overall sport tracksuit, grey of color, with a bold orange line running across the chest. He commended his captors for treating him humanly, providing him with blanket cover, decent beddings and good food.

He requested his colleagues in CAN as well as his family members not to be distraught nor to sorrow since God’s will must be respected in all of their lives. He declared that if its pleased God that he be released, he would be out but if God decides not to get him out that his wife should be patient and they should look after his children.

In His words before he was beheaded by the Boko Haram terrorists, Andimi said:

“I have never been discouraged because all conditions that one finds himself are in the hand of God. I am appealing to my colleagues, reverends, particularly my President, Reverend Joel Billy, who is a strong man, a man of compassion and man of love. He can do all his best to speak to our governor, Umaru Jibrilla (Fintiri) and other necessary agents for my release here.

“These people have been doing well to me. They are feeding me with all that I want to eat. They provide a nice place for me to sleep, blanket and every need. So, I believe that they didn’t do anything wrong to me.

I believe that He who made them to act in such a way is still alive and will make all arrangements, by the grace of God I will be together with my wife, children and colleagues.

“If the opportunity has not been granted, maybe it is the will of God. I want all people close and far, colleagues to be patient. Don’t cry, don’t worry but thank God for everything.”

Rev. Andimi’s death coincides with the execution of 22-year-old Christian student, Ropvil Daciya Dalep, who was a 200 Level Biology Education student of the University of Maiduguri and a native of Jing in Pankshin LGA Area of Plateau State.

Dalep was abducted on January 9 as he was returning to university to continue his studies in biology following the Christmas break.

His execution was shown in a video released by the Islamic State-affiliated Amaq News Agency.

What was going on thru the Mind of Ropvil Dalep Daciya as Boko Haram dressed him up in Red cloths, dragged him out, heard the boy do his recitations as he waited for that bullet?

How does d family feel when they watch him groan from that bullet to his head💔

