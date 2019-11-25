Borno Christians Among The World Most Persecuted

The persecution of Christians is rapidly increasing across Nigeria — but these massacres rarely make the news.

Northern Nigerian Christians are among the most persecuted all over the world.

It reached its peak in 1998 when Boko haram came up.

What actually made some people to come together and formed a terrorist gang to kill people are the hatred and the pains they received daily by sighting Christians around them. Nothing is more hurtful to an Islamic jihadist than hearing Christian drums and songs.

Christianity has a very long history in Borno.

Borno state has 27 local governments.

Since the beginning of boko haram, about 80% of churches in Borno have been burnt down or destroyed. More than 90% of the Christian communities have been attacked, their female children have either been killed, kidnapped and enslaved and married to Islamic jihadists.

Their male sons have either been killed, kidnapped and forced to convert to islam and join boko haram.

Borno state is littered with widows. The world only know of Chibok girls. Chibok is only one community among many. Borno state is a hell where the devil lives. The press dare not enter this villages to interview people thus the atrocities of the anti christ is under reported. The people are left to their fates. Some have converted , to spare their lives. Some have denied Christ just to see if boko haram can spare them. In all these, some people are still going to Church. Some people have not bowed and they refuse to bow.

A woman who has lost her husband and her son to boko haram and her daughter married away to a jihadist still have reasons to go to Church and identify with Christ, knowing that her own life will be gone soon, Desmond2pk, a Nairaland publisher writes.

Abandoned by their southern brothers, who placed more importance in doing missionary works in South Africa, Europe, Asia and America, the Borno and northern Christians have been left in the eyes of the beast, the anti-Christ.

These brave believers face the threat of brutal death daily, but they refuse to forsake the God they love. They’re being forced from their homes, turned into refugees, and constantly made to fear for their lives.

Despite all this, the church of Jesus Christ in Nigeria is growing so rapidly and forcefully advancing.

Will you pray for Christians living in Nigeria? Please pray they will receive peace and comfort, and that one day they’ll be able to practice their faith openly without fear of death.

Nigeria is ranked 12th on Persecution Watchdog, Open Doors’ 2019 World Watch List of countries where Christians suffer the most persecution.

