Boko Haram Kills Kidnapped CAN Chairman In Adamawa: Pastor Lawan Andimi

We raised a prayer request few days ago about Rev. Lawan Andimi, we are sad to informed you that, the he has been killed by his captors, the Boko Haram.

Boko Haram insurgents have killed Lawan Andimi, chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in Michika local government area of Adamawa state.

Andimi was abducted early January when the insurgents attacked his village.

A source who confirmed the incident said Andimi was killed by his captors on Monday.

Days after his abduction, the clergyman, in a video clip, begged the government to rescue him.

“I have never been discouraged, because all conditions that one finds himself …is in the hand of God. God who made them to take care of me. So, the summary of my speech; I am appealing to my colleagues, reverends, particularly my president, Reverend Joel Billy who is a strong man, a man of compassion and man of love. He can do all his best to speak to our governor, Umaru Jibrilla (Fintiri) and other necessary agents for my release here,” he had said.

On Christmas eve, a faction of Boko Haram affiliated to the Islamic State, killed 11 Christian captives in Borno, and said the action was taken to avenge the deaths of Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, the late IS leader, and Abul-Hasan Al-Muhajir, its spokesman, who were killed in Syria in October.

Four abducted aid workers of the Action Against Hunger, an international non-government organisation, were also killed by the Islamic State in West Africa Province (ISWAP) in December.

The insurgents said the aid workers were killed because of the breakdown of talks with the federal government.

John 16:1-3

“I have told you these things so that you will not fall away. They will put you out of the synagogues. In fact, a time is coming when anyone who kills you will think he is offering a service to God. They will do these things because they have not known the Father or Me