ISWAP Boko Haram Angrily Executes Christian, Muslim Captives on Christmas Day

As the reveries and celebrations of Christmas wound up in Nigeria, the Islamic State West Africa Province, (ISWAP) released a video of its execution of 11 captives, most of whom are Christians. The identities of the captives had earlier this month been exclusively reported by salkida.com from a video recording of their plea for intervention and rescue to President Muhammadu Buhari and the leadership of the Christian Association of Nigeria, (CAN).

EXCLUSIVE: TWO LECTURERS, OTHERS SPEAK FROM ISWAP CAPTIVITY. | Ahmad Salkidahttps://t.co/VN0NTBo9PM pic.twitter.com/3AGrRSSfi3 — Ahmad Salkida (@A_Salkida) December 14, 2019

The terrorist group claimed that they spared the lives of two persons that appeared in the earlier video, but did not give their names, however, a careful assessment of the video revealed that Suwaiba Kashimu from Nasarawa state, and one other male, were apparently not amongst those killed on Christmas.

Below is the full list of the 13 captives abducted last November by the ISWAP: Yahaya Tanwua from Adamawa state, Kirenubi Bakari from Adamawa state, Solomon Sini from Adamawa state, Irimiya Ndawa from Adamawa state, Zira Usman from Adamawa state, Sunday Okoye from Anambra state, Bitrus Zakka Bwala, a lecturer with College of Education, Gashua Yobe state, who is from Borno state.

Others are Mukhtar Adam, a Non-Academic Staff with the Bursary department, Federal University of Wukari in Taraba state and hails from Borno state, David Charles from Borno State, Unah Audu from Borno state, Suwaiba Kashimu (the only female) from Nasarawa state, Bashir Abdulhamid with the Primary Health Care Department of Kanam LGA in Plateau state

ISWAP have given two reasons for the executions, “we killed them as a revenge for the killings of our leaders, including Abu bakr al-Baghdadi and Abul-Hasan Al-Muhajir in Iraq and Syria,” said a member of the group’s media unit. The decision to execute the captives was rather swift, abrupt and shocking.

Boko Haram Kill Christians

ISWAP had reportedly opened a window of negotiations ostensibly to exchange the freedom of the captives with those of its members in government custody but the Nigerian government failed to take the offer.

The United Nation’s Secretary General Antonio Guterres expressed solidarity with the Federal Government and Nigerians, following reports of killing and abductions of civilians in a statement released by the spokesman and seen by this reporter on Christmas day. “The Secretary General is deeply concerned about reports that civilians have been executed, and others abducted, by armed group in northern Borno State, northeastern Nigeria. He expressed his deepest condolences to the families of the victims and reiterates the solidarity of the united Nations with the people and Government of Nigeria,” said the spokesman, Mr. Stephane Dujarric.

According to Ahmad Salkida, a conflict and terrorism reporter, Boko Haram leader, Abubakar Shekau released a new audio/video on the day the execution was carried out.

He said, Abubakar Shekau releases Christmas message in new audio/video, declared that “Jesus is not the son of God.” Shekau reiterated his threats against Christians and Muslims that support liberal ideas. He also confirms listening to commentaries in multiple radio stations.

Bizarre: Abubakar Shekau releases Christmas message in new audio/video, declared that “Jesus is not the son of God.” Shekau reiterated his threats against Christians and Muslims that support liberal ideas. He also confirms listening to commentaries in multiple radio stations. pic.twitter.com/D6Ik95m16A — Ahmad Salkida (@A_Salkida) December 25, 2019

Christian Persecution In Nigeria

The persecution of Christians is rapidly increasing across Nigeria — but these massacres rarely make the news.

Northern Nigerian Christians are among the most persecuted all over the world.

It reached its peak in 1998 when Boko haram came up.

What actually made some people to come together and formed a terrorist gang to kill people are the hatred and the pains they received daily by sighting Christians around them, especially in Borno state where the headquarters of the Boko Haram sect is located. Nothing is more hurtful to an Islamic jihadist than hearing Christian drums and songs.

Meanwhile, as Christian persecution increases in the northern part of Nigeria, massive conversions of Muslims to Christianity are taking place too.

These brave believers face the threat of brutal death daily, but they refuse to forsake the God they love. They’re being forced from their homes, turned into refugees, and constantly made to fear for their lives.

Despite all this, the church of Jesus Christ in Nigeria is growing so rapidly and forcefully advancing.

Would you pray for Christians living in Nigeria? Please pray they will receive peace and comfort, and that one day they’ll be able to practice their faith openly without fear of death.

Nigeria is ranked 12th on Persecution Watchdog, Open Doors’ 2019 World Watch List of countries where Christians suffer the most persecution.

