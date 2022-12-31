Disclaimer: Believers Portal collate the prophecy but do not necessarily endorsed them, we encourage you to look into the scriptures to proof the ingenuity and veracity of all these prophecies. 1 John 4:1

The testimony of Jesus should is the basis of all genuine prophecy. Revelation 19:10,

Do not believe every spirit, but test the spirits to see whether they are from God, because many false prophets have gone out into the world. 1 John 4:1;

Prove all things; hold fast that which is good. 1 Thessalonians 5:21;



Finally, remember, The testimony/revelation of JESUS is the essence (substance/basis) of all TRUE prophecies.

Note: The List Is Still Being Updated

Follow The Links Below To Read the individual 2022 Prophecies For USA, Nigeria, Africa, China, Russia And Rest Of The World

2022 Prophecies For USA, Nigeria, Africa, South Africa And Rest Of The World

Pastor E.A. Adeboye (RCCG) 2023 Prophecy

Bishop David Oyedepo 2023 Prophecies and Prophetic Declarations

Prophet Joshua Iginla 2023 Prophecy

Primate Babatunde Elijah Ayodele 2023 Prophecy

Prophet Nigel Gaisie 2023 Prophecy

Prophet T.B. Joshua 2023 Prophecy

Dmitry Medvedev Former Russia President Predictions For The Year 2023

Indian Pastor Sadhu Sundar Selvaraj Prophecy For 2023

Apostle Johnson Suleman 2023 Prophecy

Apostle Joshua Selman 2023 Prophecy



Rev. Fr. Mbaka 2023 Prophecy

Prophet-Peter Daka Jnr 2023 Prophecy

2023 Prophecy By Apostle Arome Osayi

Pastor Dr. D.K Olukoya (MFM) 2023 Prophecy

Pastor Paul Enenche (Dunamis) 2023 Prophecy

Prophet Omotosho Tope Joseph 2023 Prophecy

Kenneth Copeland 2023 Prophecy

Pastor Chris Oyakhilome 2023 Prophecy

Pastor (Dr.) Paul Enenche 2023 Prophecy

2023 Prophecy By Mel Bond

Bishop Okwudili Eze 2023 Prophecy

Apostle Dr. Ogochukwu T. Amaukwu 2023 Prophecy

Apostle Omotosho Joseph 2023 Prophecy

Prophet Emmanuel Omale 2022 Prophecies

Pastor Jerry Eze, Streams Of Joy 2023 Prophecy

Ghanaian Prophet Emmanuel Badu Kobi 2023 Prophecy

Ghanaian Prophet Kwadwo Bempah 2023 Prophecy

Rev. Owusu Bempah 2023 Prophecy

Rev. Ladi Thompson 2023 Prophecy

Prophet Wale Olagunju 2023 Prophecy

Rev Gabriel Israel 2023 Prophecy

Prophet Samuel Olaluwoye 2023 Prophecy

Pastor Tunde Bakare 2023 Prophecy

Pastor Toye Ebijomore 2023 Prophecy

Prophet Samuel Akinbodunse 2023 Prophecy