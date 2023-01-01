TB Joshua’s prophecy concerning 2023

“Where there is no vision, people perish.” Even though the great Prophet of God, TB Joshua has passed on to glory, he still speaks. Many of his prophecies, especially concerning the future of Nigeria are currently trending on social media. Here is another one revealed on this Channel. It tells of what to expect in the incoming year, 2023. Indeed, The Prophet saw tomorrow. Let’s “WATCH and PRAY!”

“You will need God in year 2023 than in 2022, There will be screening, no one will escape it”.

Many solution that will arise this year 2023, you will know that you need God

What will happen September , October , November, December will be more than what will happen 10 years together, When we get there you will remember that I say it”