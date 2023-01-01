Apostle Johnson Suleman’s prophecies for 2023:
- In 2023 you will reign amongst men
- In 2023 there shall be showers of blessings
- In 2023 abundance of all good things shall overwhelm you
- The pains of 2022, the troubles of 2022 will not see 2023
- In 2023 your enemies shall fight themselves
- In 2023 God will give you what money cannot buy
- In 2023 you will not go hungry
- In 2023 intimacy with the Holy Spirit shall be your portion
- In 2023 God will use you to populate his kingdom
- In 2023 you will not stand before mean men
- In 2023 your family and friends will be proud of you
- In 2023 your enemies secret against you shall be exposed to you
- In 2023 no man will be able to hurt you
- In 2023 you will not weep for sorrow
- In 2023 you shall move from celebration to celebration
- In 2023 all your great dreams shall be interpreted by helpers this year
- In 2023 I am that I am will be with you
- In 2023 his almightiness will cover your emptiness
- In 2023 evil prophecy about you will fail woefully
- In 2023 Angels shall surround you from January to December
- In 2023 you will not miss divine direction
- In 2023 God will help you to pursue purity
- In 2023 your generation shall call you blessed
Amen Amen Amen