2023 PROPHETIC INSTRUCTIONS BY APOSTLE JOSHUA SELMAN
A bankruptcy of prophetic instructions can make you lose all you’ve laboured for.
1. Give yourself continually to the Word and to Prayer (Acts 6:4)
“Meditate on these things; give yourself entirely to them, that your progress may be evident to all.” 1 Timothy 4:15 NKJV
It is your responsibility to stop men from doubting the validity of your Christian experience.
2. Pay attention to your health
Pay attention to resting. Rest is a gift that comes from God; Find rest even in the midst of storms.
Invest in your health as a commitment to your longevity. (Psalm 127:2). You need your body to fulfill purpose. Don’t die the death of a fool.
3. Invest in building and maintaining your relationships.
“Two are better than one, Because they have a good reward for their labor. For if they fall, one will lift up his companion. But woe to him who is alone when he falls, For he has no one to help him up.” Ecclesiastes 4:9-10 NKJV
Invest in family, friendship, and destiny relationships.
Our children will reap the harvest of our investment in relationships or lack of it.
Write at least 10 people you will say “thank you” to for their meaningful contributions to you this year.
4. Go on an end-of year retreat (Isaiah 50:28-30)
You can not effectively be salt and light without going on retreats.
A retreat is a time set apart to be with the Lord to obtain renewal, direction, and fresh empowerment.
Watch out for the next article on the 5 things your retreat should include.
5. Share the love of Jesus to all around you.
You do this by preaching and giving.
Find creative and relevant ways to preach the Gospel and meet people’s needs.