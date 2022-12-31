Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI has died at the age of 95, the Vatican announced.

A spokesperson for the Vatican says the funeral for former pope Benedict XVI will be held on 5 January.

The former pope’s death on Saturday came days after Pope Francis had asked for prayers for his predecessor, saying he was “very sick”.

The Holy See Press Office said Benedict, the first German pope in 1,000 years, died in his residence at the Mater Ecclesiae monastery, which he had chosen as his residence after resigning in 2013.

The Vatican has been vague about what ailed Benedict, saying only that his worsening health was due to his advanced age.

For nearly 25 years, as Cardinal Joseph Ratzinger, Benedict was the powerful head of the Vatican’s doctrinal office, then known as the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith (CDF).

Conservatives in the Church have looked to the former pope as their standard bearer and some ultra-traditionalists even refused to acknowledge Francis as a legitimate pontiff.

They have criticised Francis for his more welcoming approach to members of the LGBTQ + community and to Catholics who divorced and remarried outside the Church, saying both were undermining traditional values.

Like his predecessor John Paul, Benedict made reaching out to Jews a hallmark of his papacy.

His first official act as pope was a letter to Rome’s Jewish community and he became the second pope in history, after John Paul, to enter a synagogue. In his 2011 book, “Jesus of Nazareth,” Benedict made a sweeping exoneration of the Jewish people for the death of Christ, explaining biblically and theologically why there was no

basis in Scripture for the argument that the Jewish people as a whole were responsible for Jesus’ death.

Controversies

However, as pope he also came under fire for a string of public relation controversies, and a perceived lack of charisma.

Most importantly, as an ever-growing number of victims spoke out of their abuse, mostly as children, at the hands of priests, he was criticised for his failure to act decisively to end Church cover-ups.

Before his election as pope, Benedict led the Vatican’s doctrinal congregation, once known as the Holy Office of the Inquisition, giving him ultimate responsibility to investigate abuse cases.

He became the first pontiff to apologise for the scandals that emerged around the world, expressing “deep remorse” and meeting with victims in person.

In 2010, he admitted that the Church “did not act quickly or firmly enough to take the necessary action” on an issue that severely tarnished its image.