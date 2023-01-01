“Many things that worked before will fail this year in year 2023, Stay on the altar and trust me for discernment”

Apostle Arome Osayi is the founder of Remnant Christian Network (RCN)

Apostle Arome Osayi, Leader of the Remnant Christian Network (RCN), has sent message to Christians in Nigeria ahead of 2023 General Elections. The apostle while sending this message, addressed the statement that “politics is a dirty game”. This was disclosed in a video on Facebook few minutes ago.

Apostle Arome Osayi: “In politics, what we see is man of man; that is the civilization of man. The reason why God needs kingdom people to actualize His programs and plans upon the face of the Earth is that it’s only through this function (politics) that He can begin to shape the nations of the Earth.

“Politics is not bad; it is a wonderful platform just like preaching the Gospel. A bad politician was first of all, a bad man. A bad husband was first of all, a bad man. Marriage is not bad but some bad people entered it and painted it bad. So leave the idea that politics is a dirty game. Some bad people entered it and gave you that impression.

“Get a man close to God and see if politics will not become a platform for God’s agenda. Why are mine saying this? The time has come for us to erase the ill mentality we have about politics and participate fully as God’s fearing people without selling your votes”.

