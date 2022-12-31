The General Overseer of the INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele has said that the All Progressives Congress (APC) is willing to buy whatever is available for sale in order to win the forthcoming 2023 presidential election.

The man of God who is known for his constant prophecy made the declaration in a press release made available to our correspondent by his media aide, Osho Oluwatosin on Tuesday, December 27.

Reeling out his 2023 prophecies, Primate Ayodele, however, said that God has shown him that the ruling party will use all means to win the anticipated February 25, 2023, general elections.

According to him, APC will go into the 2023 election with the determination to win physically, spiritually, financially, legally and even illegally.

He said: “What God has shown me is that APC is using all means to win the election next year; legally, illegally, physically and spiritually, even financially. APC is desperate to win”

He went ahead to say the opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP), and Labour Party (LP) are not serious in their approaches to the elections.

“PDP and Labour Party are taking the election matter with levity. The two candidates are not fighting the battle with seriousness. APC is ready to buy anything that can be bought to win the election”, he stated.

The cleric also predicted a massive protest which he referred to as the “Mother of END SARS” which according to him, will come to being regardless of who will be at the helm of the country’s affairs as president.

“Note and mark it (sic) this may not be 2023 but it would be a preparation towards it. I foresee a massive protest either ATIKU, TINUBU, OBI or KWANKWASO is in the saddle.

“Anyone of them MUST PRAY AGAINST any major massive protest that is a mother of END SARS”.