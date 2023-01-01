Elon Musk to be US President, collapse of Europe

In the posts on his social media, the former Russia President Dmitry Medvedev said: “On the New Year’s Eve, everybody’s into making predictions. A known loyalist of Russian President Vladimir Putin, Medvedev served as the president of Russia between 2008 and 2012, and as the prime minister from 2012 to 2020. He is currently the Deputy Chair of the Security Council of the Russian Federation.

What can happen in 2023: — Dmitry Medvedev (@MedvedevRussiaE) December 26, 2022

“Many come up with futuristic hypotheses, as if competing to single out the wildest, and even the most absurd ones. Here’s our humble contribution.”

1. Oil price will rise to $150 a barrel, and gas price will top $5.000 per 1.000 cubic meters.

2. The UK will rejoin the EU.

3. The EU will collapse after the UK’s return; Euro will drop out of use as the former EU currency.

4. Poland and Hungary will occupy western regions of the formerly existing Ukraine.

5. The Fourth Reich will be created, encompassing the territory of Germany and its satellites, i.e., Poland, the Baltic states, Czechia, Slovakia, the Kiev Republic, and other outcasts.

6. War will break out between France and the Fourth Reich. Europe will be divided, Poland repartitioned in the process.

7. Northern Ireland will separate from the UK and join the Republic of Ireland.

8. Civil war will break out in the US, California. and Texas becoming independent states as a result. Texas and Mexico will form an allied state. Elon Musk’ll win the presidential election in a number of states which, after the new Civil War’s end, will have been given to the GOP.

9. All the largest stock markets and financial activity will leave the US and Europe and move to Asia.

10. The Bretton Woods system of monetary management will collapse, leading to the IMF and World Bank crash. Euro and Dollar will stop circulating as the global reserve currencies. Digital fiat currencies will be actively used instead.

Elon Musk Reacts to The Prediction Of Dmitry Medvedev Former Russia President

Elon Musk responded to former Russian president and Vladimir Putin ally Dmitry Medvedev’s prediction for a 2023 US civil war by calling it “epic”.

Medvedev’s predictions went viral on Twitter, eliciting responses from several users, including Musk himself. “Those are definitely the most absurd predictions I’ve ever heard, while also showing an astonishing lack of awareness of the progress of artificial intelligence and sustainable energy,” Musk wrote.