Forget About prophecies Of Doom, There Won’t Be Much Drama During The 2023 Election – Joshua Iginla

The 2023 presidential election is fast approaching and Nigerians are praying for God’s intervention so there won’t be chaos or any drama during the election. One of the reasons they are praying is that some prophecies of doom have been released about the election, thereby putting fear in the minds of people.

However, the founder and General Overseer of the Champions Royal Assembly, Prophet Joshua Iginla, spoke via the church’s YouTube channel and said you should forget about the prophecies of doom that have been given about the 2023 election as there won’t be much drama during the election.

He said there won’t be much drama because God is with the country but people have to be prayerful. He said if there will be any drama, it won’t be as much as some people are predicting as God has covered Nigeria.

“You have to pray for Nigeria between now and the 2023 election because of the drama that may show up. But don’t worry, there won’t be much drama because God is with the country. Forget about the prophecies of doom, there won’t be much drama during the 2023 election. It won’t be as much as people are predicting because God has this country covered “, he said.