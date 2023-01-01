Here is the full list of his prophecies:

2023 WORLD PROPHECIES

The issue of migration will take a new turn in the new year.

The world will be relatively more peaceful. Weather pattern will be more erratic. The weather conditions will not be nice, but trusting God that wherever His children are will be safe.

INDIVIDUALS PROPHECIES 2023

Your biggest challenge of 2022, will lead to your biggest testimony 2023. In 2023, there will be peace in trouble homes. In 2023, there will be restoration of lost glory. Daddy said this is his favorite prophecy for 2023: Many trouble makers will loose their ability to make trouble this year. Few balloons will be deflated this year. Daddy said this is also his favorite: There will be a bit of wealth transfer.

Generally, 2023 is a year of many opportunities.

2023 RCCG MEMBERS PROPHECIES:

Request that from your pastors.