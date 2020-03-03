People Mock VP Mike Pence for Praying with Coronavirus Task Force

VP Mike Pence Praying with Coronavirus Task Force
United States President Donald Trump’s Coronavirus Task Force, now led by Vice President Mike Pence, is under heavy criticism.

A White House photo of Vice President Mike Pence praying with his coronavirus task force team has sparked a heated debate on social media about religion, politics and the efficacy of prayer.

The photo, taken on 26 February was released by the White House, and began circulating on social media on Monday.

The simple photo shows Pence sitting in a chair and bowing in prayer as more than 15 others in the room also pray.

“Mike Pence and his coronavirus emergency team praying for a solution. We are so screwed,” tweeted Thomas Chatterton Williams, a writer for New York Magazine and Harper’s Magazine. His tweet attracted over 5,000 retweets and 18,000 likes and helped start the debate.

Virologist at Columbia University Dr Angela Rasmussen described the photo of the taskforce praying as unsettling.

“I have yet to attend a scientific meeting that begins with a Christian prayer,” she said in a message posted on Twitter.

“Mike Pence can pray whenever he likes, but I do find it odd to see him leading a prayer during a meeting of the coronavirus task force with people like the head of the CDC and Dr. [Anthony S.] Fauci,” Matt Novak, an editor for Gizmodo, tweeted.

Evangelist Franklin Graham however, praised the image as “touching and powerful”.

Writer Jonathan Merritt tweeted, “Criticize Mike Pence all you want for being inept in his strategy to dealing with this. But mocking him for praying – like 79 percent of Americans have done in the past 3 months – is why so many regular Americans despise wine-and-cheese liberals.”

