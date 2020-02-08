Christians Boldly Share the Love of Christ In Coronavirus Worst Hit Areas In China

Chinese Christians are handing out masks to people on the street. Along with the masks, they’re also handing out Gospel tracts.

Staff give information on the prevention and control of the novel coronavirus in Hantang Village in Nanchang County, east China’s Jiangxi Province, Feb. 3, 2020. Photo: (Xinhua/Wan Xiang)

As if rallying around the apostles’ declaration that “We must serve God rather than men” (Acts 5:29), Christians have continued to boldly share the Gospel in the streets of Wuhan, China, the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak.

Christians who share their faith openly not only face possible infection from the dangerous respiratory disease caused by the virus, but also could be subject to potential persecution by authorities, as well.

Despite the potential dangers, CBN News Asia correspondent Lucille Talusan reports that Christians in Wuhan are meeting needs created by the crisis and by doing so are creating opportunities to share the Gospel.

Talusan reported that a “very courageous” group of Christians in Wuhan have hit the streets to distribute the protective facemasks. As they hand out the masks, Talusan said, “They say that they are Christians and they share the love of Christ and point to Jesus to bring hope to them and their families and the whole of China. … This is really a breakthrough.”

The uncertainty of the crisis has helped heighten the receptiveness to the message of Christ, she added.

China admits at least 560 people are dead from the virus, but the actual numbers are unverifiable and some believe the real death toll to be much higher..

At the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak in Wuhan, China, surgical masks are being used in two ways to further the spread of the Gospel.

First, Christians wear the mask themselves as they talk about Jesus to people on the streets. This not only helps prevent disease, but can also prevent prosecution by the Chinese government since the masks help conceal a person’s identity.

The believers, often operating underground to avoid persecution and prosecution by Communist authorities, are taking advantage of the need for surgical masks. In addition to helping prevent contracting the respiratory disease caused by coronavirus, the masks also help shield the identity of the witness.

A video shared by Father Francis Liu from Chinese Christian Fellowship of Righteousness shows that encouraging sermons are being broadcasted to their communities through speakers placed on balconies.

A Christian rode his bike to a pharmacy where people gathered and played a sermon through a portable speaker.

Another video shared shows that Christians were distributing face masks and Gospel pamphlets to passersby on the streets. Playing in the background was a message broadcasted to address the fear and uncertainties of ongoing crisis, according to Ug Christian News.

There are an estimated 100 million Christians in China, who often face persecution in the Communist nation. For that reason, most operate underground.

Although the number of coronavirus cases continues to climb, the World Health Organization meeting Tuesday stopped short of declaring the epidemic a global pandemic. While the number of cases has spread to dozens of other countries, the outbreak is still largely confined to China, where the government there is taking extreme measures to contain the virus.

A hospital built in a mere 10 days cares for 1,000 patients and that’s not enough. A gymnasium and exhibition center have been converted into a temporary field hospital.

Chinese officials use drones to spray disinfectant and to speak to citizens through microphones on the drones, telling them to put on masks, go inside, or disperse from gatherings where the disease can spread.

China ranks 23th on persecution watchdog Open Door’s 2020 world watch list of top 50 countries where it is most deadly to be a christian.

