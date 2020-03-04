Trump Donates His Quarterly Salary To Help Fight Coronavirus

Trump’s $100,000 will “support the efforts being undertaken to confront, contain, and combat Coronavirus”.

United States President Donald Trump has donated his quarterly salary to help “confront, contain, and combat the deadly coronavirus.”

Trump donated his fourth-quarter salary to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to help in the fight against the coronavirus.

His donation was announced on Twitter by White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham who tweeted a photo of the check written out by Trump to the Health and Human Services for $100,000.

“President @realDonaldTrump made a commitment to donate his salary while in office,” she wrote, sharing a photo of the $100,000 check. “Honoring that promise and to further protect the American people, he is donating his 2019 Q4 salary to @HHSGov to support the efforts being undertaken to confront, contain, and combat #Coronavirus.”

The president had pledged to donate his salary while in office to government programs.

Previously, he donated to the Department of Homeland Security to help build a southern border wall, the Surgeon General to help fight the opioid epidemic and the Office of the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism.

Trump’s decision to donate his salary back to the government each quarter fulfills a campaign promise he made in 2016. As the wealthiest man in the modern era to occupy the office of president, Trump is in a unique position to do this. In 2018, the most recent year for which figures are available, Trump reported earning a minimum of $434 million in annual income on his federal ethics forms.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the coronavirus had killed nine Americans, all in Washington state, and more than 100 Americans had tested positive since the outbreak was first confirmed in the United States in late February. Worldwide, more than 91,000 cases have been reported, including more than 3,100 deaths.

